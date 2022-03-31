Cats vs. dogs face off in a challenge to support local journalism.

Most of the time, it feels like our staff at the Monterey County Weekly are all on the same team. Today, however, our competitive spirit is running high. Erik Cushman and Sara Rubin here, with very different ideas about which species should prevail in our Reader Pet Challenge: cats or dogs.

Erik and Milo are rooting for dogs, while Sara—and Violet and Bixby—are in the cat camp. But really what both of us are rooting for is a thriving local newspaper, especially during these turbulent times in which reliable reporting matters more than ever.

Some things at the Weekly don’t change, but in the past two years we, like everyone, have been forced to do certain things differently. That includes the creation of this daily newsletter, Monterey County NOW. It also includes asking readers to make financial contributions to directly support our journalism.

We have a week left in our spring appeal to our readers, asking you to join us as a Weekly Insider. By contributing any amount, you help underwrite the costs of local journalism. By contributing through our Reader Pet Challenge, your pet will be featured in a gallery on our website—and you can help cats or dogs (or “other”—with apologies to the horses, birds, fish, turtles, etc. out there) get ahead. We’re tracking which species is raising the most money.

The idea of a pet issue is something we’ve talked about for a long time at the Weekly, and this is the second year we’ve produced one—our pet issue is out on newsstands now. That’s among our new traditions. Part of what doesn’t change, though, is that we are always striving to strike the right balance in our coverage of serious and fun, challenging and lighthearted in our pages. We think our pet issue embodies that spirit, covering everything from neighborhood cat-nappers and an exotic bird seller to pet insurance and challenging landlord-pet relations.

Will you join us? As a regular reader of the Monterey County Weekly and Monterey County NOW you have no doubt realized that the economic model of journalism has changed radically. In today’s media landscape, direct financial support from readers is the new normal, as the world of advertising has transformed. Join us to help hit our target of 500 new Insiders by March 31. Join over 2500 of your neighbors and contribute today an amount that works best for you. Every little bit helps, and together we can make a positive impact in and for Monterey County. Thanks in advance for your consideration and support. Erik Cushman, Publisher

Our watchdog journalism and coverage of local government might be most engaging to some readers, or previews of upcoming concerts or art exhibits, or maybe it’s features about new restaurants and bars. Based on our devotion to our own pets, we have a sneaking suspicion that our readers might love pets too—and we invite you to get involved as a Weekly Insider, contributing to something you believe in.

Making direct appeals to ask our readers for support is a new tradition at the Weekly. Going forward, we expect to do four appeals per year. This one, and our Reader Pet Challenge, will run through Wednesday, April 6.

Currently, the dogs are ahead. Sara is hoping all of the cat people out there step up to help change that balance.

