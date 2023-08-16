Sara Rubin here, with a message about the importance of voting. Before you think ugh, another lecture about civics, let me say: This opportunity to vote is definitely more fun! And even if you come up with some strategy to rig this election (but please don’t), there will be no grand jury investigation. The stakes are a little lower, but your vote really does matter.

I’m talking about the Weekly’s annual Best Of Monterey County Readers’ Poll®. This is a pure democracy based on simple math: The finalist with the most votes wins. There are no electors, just you and your votes for what and who you think is the best. (Round one of nominations included blank spaces for readers to nominate their top candidates; those with the most nominations go on to the final round. The final round is multiple choice—that means it’s easier and faster to cast your vote—and voting ends tonight at midnight.)

There is something simple and joyful about looking at the options. In some cases, it’s hard to choose. (I love all of the restaurants in Cheap Eats! They all deliver sublime meals for different moods and in different locations.) In other categories, I am a little befuddled; my hairdresser to whom I remain loyal after more than a decade is not a finalist, so I can’t vote for her this round. If none of the finalists have ever cut my hair, how can I cast an informed vote?

In some categories, the vote for me is obvious. A friend once forgot a bag of belongings under his chair at Hula’s, and server Daniel Niland remembered my face and first name and found me on the internet, got in touch to let me know, and arranged to hand off the bag to my friend. That’s above and beyond when it comes to service.

That’s part of what I love about the tradition of Best Of Monterey County. It’s a celebration of what we love, and a chance to honor people and places and businesses that have overachieved in our lives with a vote of support. It’s a fun digital tour through some of what people love about Monterey County. Even if you have never hired a plumber or a tree trimmer, you may need to one day, and a quick look at the list of finalists represents a tour of some of the most respected in their industry.

In a time when there’s a lot of emphasis on the integrity of voting systems and an indictment sheds light on the scope of alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election, I suggest doing something totally different that’s a palate cleanser. Voting in the Best Of Monterey County Readers’ Poll is purely about uplifting what we love. Choose the best margarita, the best brunch spot, the best place to walk the dog and the best place to take visitors because it’s fun to celebrate the best. And then wait patiently, and read about the winners on Sept. 28.

Happy voting.