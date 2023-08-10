August is the best month to visit the Carmel Art Association, says Grace Wodecki of CAA, an artist herself, as well as the person responsible for the nonprofit’s marketing. That’s because August is CAA’s anniversary month. Agata Popęda here, inviting you to plan some time in Carmel this weekend—or anytime this month.
Almost 100 years ago, on Aug. 8, 1927, 18 local artists gathered to express their desire for a greater sense of community, collaboration and a place to show their works. That was the beginning of the Carmel Art Association. The idea was thanks to Jeannie V. Cannon of Berkeley, an artist who had a summer cottage here (she also started the California League of Fine Arts in Berkeley). The association started with 19 artist-members.
To honor the spirit of those artists, current CAA artist members come together for an annual fundraising event, creating little masterpieces on 6-by-6-inch cradled birch wood panels. This year, artworks range from Kathleen Crocetti’s two handmade ceramic mosaics of ginkgo leaves, to Alice Geller Robertson’s color woodblock print of an antique typewriter (scrolling a Robert Louis Stevenson poem), to Andrea Johnson and Pamela Carroll’s realist still lifes. All proceeds from sales help keep the doors of CAA open.
Another exciting exhibition coming to the CAA this month is a memorial show for former CAA member and educator Joseph Tanous (1925-2021). Titled A Lifetime in Art, viewers will be rewarded with a retrospective survey of the 49 remaining available artworks across Tanous’ career. Last but not least, Jennifer Anderson and Alice Geller Robertson hone in on their fascination with wildlife for a showcase called Wild Things.
A work from the Wild Things exhibit, by Jennifer Anderson.
In terms of special events, an opening reception for the exhibits happens 4-7pm on Saturday, Aug. 12. Come enjoy a slice of (96th) birthday cake along with wine, appetizers and live jazz. At 1:30pm on Sunday, Aug. 13 there will be an artist talk about Joseph Tanous, presented by two of his children, Mark Tanous and Holly Micheletos, with CAA member Will Bullas serving as moderator. The artist talk with Jennifer Anderson and Alice Geller Robertson will take place at 2pm Saturday, Aug. 19. These printmakers and painters will discuss the inspirations behind their Wild Things exhibit.
All events are free to the public, no reservations necessary.CAA is open 10am-5pm Thursday through Monday.
