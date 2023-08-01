Pam Marino here, developing a story about “the unwinding”—which kind of sounds like a good title for a horror movie. It’s not, but it is potentially going to bring a fright to Monterey County residents who depend on Medi-Cal to help pay for their medical bills.
“Unwinding” is the term for the process state governments are currently undergoing to disenroll people from Medicaid, known as Medi-Cal here in California. During the pandemic, the federal government prohibited states from removing anyone from the Medicaid rolls, out of concern that people would lose access to health care during a public health emergency.
Now that the emergency has been declared over, states began unwinding their Medicaid rolls, a few as early as April. (Although Covid-19 is far from over; rates are rising this summer.) Each month, more states begin the process—California’s unwinding began in July.
As of today, nearly 3.8 million Americans have been disenrolled in 41 states, according to the KFF Enrollment and Unwinding Tracker. (KFF, an independent medical news service, was formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation.)
About 74 percent of those people were disenrolled for procedural reasons. In other words, they may still be eligible for Medicaid because of their income level or other qualifications, but they either didn’t know they were supposed to re-enroll, or they didn’t file their paperwork correctly, or answered questions incorrectly.
About 225,000 Californians have been disenrolled, and of those, 2,257 were Monterey County residents, according to the Central California Alliance for Health, the nonprofit that administers Medi-Cal to 428,000 members in Monterey, Santa Cruz and Merced counties. Just over 4,000 Monterey County residents were up for reconsideration in June, which means over 1,700 people successfully re-enrolled once contacted by the Alliance. (The Monterey County Department of Social Services is in charge of enrollments; the Alliance is responsible for contacting its members about re-enrolling.)
The Alliance has been reaching out to members aggressively since March, phoning people to inform them that they need to re-enroll, sending targeted text messages, publishing articles in newsletters, among other ways to spread the word and make sure people don’t fall off the rolls if they’re still entitled to the benefit. (If someone does fall off, they have up to 90 days to present documentation showing they are still eligible.)
The number of Monterey County residents up for redetermination of eligibility in July was just over 8,000. We won’t know until the end of the month how many will remain on the rolls. And this month more people will be in the queue for re-enrolling in September.
Here’s where I could use some help from readers as this story unfolds. I will continue to cover the unwinding process as it moves forward in our county, but I can only do it well if I can talk to people who are going through it—both those who are able to re-enroll and those who find themselves kicked out. If you are in either of these camps, I want to know what your experience is like, and what it means to have access to Medi-Cal. Please email me at pam@mcweekly.com, or call 831-394-5656, ext. 106, if you have a story to share. Thank you.
