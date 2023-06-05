Celia Jiménez here, thinking about how I learned how to read. My earliest memory is saying the alphabet out loud and learning new words by breaking them into syllables.
Over the past year I’ve been thinking a lot about reading and how kids learn to read—I wrote a cover story last year about how Monterey County’s literacy scores are lagging. And just last week, all my wonder about it came back when I wrote a story about the $45 million gift that Chartwell School, a private school in Seaside focusing on students with dyslexia and other learning differences, recently received. Some of this money will go to expand Chartwell’s Teacher Training Institute—where teachers from other schools can learn tools and techniques to help students develop reading skills.
Jody Amaditz, director of teaching and learning at Chartwell, says the school’s purpose is “literacy for all.”
“We know that not every child can come to Chartwell,” Amaditz told me. “It's our mission to educate [teachers] outside of Chartwell, so that they can incorporate more of this phonics approach in their classroom.”
Most schools focus more on learning and comprehension. Amaditz and PK Diffenbaugh, superintendent at Monterey Peninsula Unified School District, both believe that teachers should be prepared to bolster foundational reading skills at school—which also includes phonemic awareness and phonics. Phonemic awareness is the ability to notice, think about and work with the individual sounds (phonemes) in spoken words.
I asked Amaditz for some examples, and she did a little exercise with me. I warned her I might fail since English isn’t my first language. We sounded out the easy word map; she then moved to a more complex word and I failed miserably—and found that phonological awareness is difficult for me.
Why is it important? That’s simple—“You can’t memorize all words,” Amaditz says. So when we come across a word we don’t know, we should be able to recognize the letters and the sounds they make and then blend those sounds together. “You need to know to be able to pull apart those syllables and those sounds and those letters and access all of that processing to read the word you've never seen before,” Amaditz says.
As an adult who speaks English as a second language, I can see why phonics and phonemic awareness are so important—and how some practice might be able to help me improve my pronunciation and learn new words in the future. If you want to learn more about this topic, I recommend this Chartwell video that explains the science of reading.
