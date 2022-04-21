Checking in with the artists behind “Courage Within: Women Without Shelter” before closing weekend.

Agata Popęda here with a reminder that the upcoming days are your last chance to see the exhibition “Courage Within: Women Without Shelter” on display at Monterey Museum of Art (559 Pacific St., Monterey) through this Saturday, April 23. The exhibit aspires to raise awareness of the homelessness experienced by women on the Monterey Peninsula, women who lost housing as a result of losing a job or experiencing violence or trauma.

The exhibit features the work of four artists—Melissa Smedley, Amanda Salm, Denese Sanders and Dora Lisa Rosenbaum. It is conceptual work, made at and inspired by art workshops with local homeless women. MMA also produced a couple of documentaries that can be seen online, hoping to make additional waves in the community where we know there are over 500 homeless women. Many of them work and function on a daily basis in the community, sleeping in their cars and hoping for a better, more reasonable housing market.

“Saturday is the last day,” says Salm about the exhibit. “We will be taking everything down, and Dora will probably need a couple of days to take down her socks,” she adds, referring to Rosenbaum’s piece “Unheld,” which consists of 500 socks hanging from the museum ceiling. The socks represent the 500 women who are known to seek help locally, and the fact that socks remain the most requested item by homeless people.

“It’s been very moving to have a conversation with all those people,” Smedley says. “People were getting emotional talking about the exhibit; they didn’t expect that challenge.”

The exhibit has been visited not only by museum-goers, but also by the women of The Gathering for Women, a day center that is a hub of services for local unsheltered women, which was one of the places the four artists spent time. The center is open for unhoused women who want to eat something, take a shower, get some clothes and take a break from their difficult life. To celebrate the exhibit, they also came to MMA for an art class, because the center’s Executive Director Staci Alziebler-Perkins understands beauty is a necessary component of human experience (the hub even offers makeup to their customers).

“For the last few years this exhibit was this big, big elephant on our horizon,” Smedley says. “And now I have postpartum depression,” she laughs. The good news is that the four artists have been able to meet and talk about the future.

“We want to see where else we could have this show,” Smedley says. “Because it has not only a local, but also a national, even international, component.” After all, homelessness is a global problem. She and her colleagues hope the show made an impact on visitors—that next time they have a chance to do something about legislation or a policy that addresses homlessness, they will be “more alerted to the subject.”

Those who want to do something now are invited to donate to Gathering for Women or at the Fund for Homeless Women. “Even with the exhibit ending, you can still donate,” Salm says.

