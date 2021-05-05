Celia Jiménez here, trying to figure out which food I’ll be eating today to celebrate Cinco de Mayo: a torta, or tacos? Should I get a Mexican beer or a margarita? I haven't decided yet. But I will check out the Salinas Food Truck Round-Up at the Salinas Sports Complex this evening.
Growing up in Nayarit, Mexico, Cinco de Mayo was an expected national holiday. No, we didn’t make carne asadas, nor attended a fair. Neither clubs nor bars had any specials to celebrate such a remarkable day. It was just an extra day off of school.
La Batalla de Puebla (Battle of Puebla) in 1862 got its spot in history books because poorly armed troops (many were indigenous people armed with machetes), led by General Ignacio Zaragoza, defeated the toughest military force in the world: the French Army.
Back then, Mexico was coming out of a three-year civil war, the Reform War, between liberals and conservatives. Conservatives wanted to keep the colonial structure, and opposed the Constitution from 1857. This constitution abolished slavary and separated state and church.
It was somewhat bizarre the first time I heard relatives and classmates in the U.S. talking excitedly about going out for drinks and playing games to celebrate the occasion. There isn’t such a thing in most states in Mexico; but given that California and other states were once a part of Mexico, it’s understandable.
You may wonder why tons of people celebrate Cinco de Mayo. It’s not Mexico’s Independence Day (Sept. 16) nor the Mexican Revolution (Nov. 20). It was just a battle, one of many the Mexican Army faced while Mexico was becoming an independent nation.
One of the reasons people are drawn to it (setting drinks and food aside) is that Cinco de Mayo is an example of determination. Something any of us, whether we’re of Mexican descent or not, can identify with.
On the surface, this is just another day to get some drinks and Mexican food, but deep down it’s a reminder that we can defy the odds. That if we have the willpower nothing will stop us from getting the job we want, getting accepted to the school of our dreams or changing the path in our lives.
Being the underdog doesn’t feel great, but historic moments like Cinco de Mayo remind us that it is in our hands to break the mold and take control of our future. So let’s raise a glass, of your favorite margarita or Mexican beer or whatever you choose, to the future.
