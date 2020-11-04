Clarity is only a little easier to come by the day after the election than it was the day before.
Good afternoon everyone,
There are things we know, and things we don’t. And what we don’t know right now is a lot.
We don’t know for certain who won yesterday’s presidential election. We don’t know that even if Joe Biden does make it to the magic number of 270 Electoral College votes (as of right now, 3:15pm, Nov. 4, he has 253) whether President Donald Trump will go quietly or if he’ll refuse to go at all.
Quiet would be nice, wouldn’t it? But based on Trump’s late-night bloviating on Tuesday, it seems unlikely.
We don’t know the final outcomes in a variety of races in Monterey County, either. The county elections department last reported numbers at 11:54pm on Nov. 3, and now we wait for them to finish counting votes. So far, 118,672 ballots have been counted—2,727 done at polling stations and 116,145 via the ballots mailed to every voter.
But here’s what we do know.
In a race where a lot of money was raised and spent—for the District 4 seat for Monterey County Board of Supervisors—Wendy Root Askew, policy analyst for current officeholder Jane Parker, was ahead of Salinas City Councilman Steve McShane, 53.5 percent to 46.4 percent. There are a lot of votes yet to be counted in that district, but it would be unusual for someone that far behind to catch up and win. Nobody’s calling that one yet, and Askew has asked people to be patient and let the process play itself out before she calls victory.
Whatever the outcome, McShane told me on Tuesday night that he and Askew have a deal to sit down and share a bottle of wine once it’s over. I think that’s a good thing. Should Askew win, having a positive working relationship with the councilmember who represents the city in her district can’t do any harm. (It would be nice to think of a similar handoff at the national level.)
We know that a Weekly reporter and a Weekly photographer got bounced from a GOP event in Salinas on Tuesday night—some friendly women were getting them name tags and inviting them in when someone seemingly in charge of things came up and told the women that the reporters weren’t allowed. (Something we said, maybe? Probably?) In any case, given that the reporter, Marielle Argueza, and photographer, Parker Seibold, said nobody was wearing masks at the event, I’m glad they got bounced for their own safety.
We know that in Seaside, Mayor Ian Oglesby will likely retain his seat in what we’re calling a landslide: challenger and Seaside Councilmember Jon Wizard, who faced unprecedented harassment from Back the Blue advocates, as of the last elections department report, had 29.6 percent of the vote compared to Oglesby’s 56.3 percent. (Challenger Joseph Smith, meanwhile, came in with 14.1 percent.) The Weekly endorsed Wizard while acknowledging Oglesby has been a steady hand for the city—Seaside’s status quo vote is not what our editorial board recommended, but it’s still a vote for good and consistent leadership for Seaside.
We also know it was a kickass night for public water proponents, with candidates who favor the buyout of Peninsula service provider California American Water prevailing over candidates who equivocate or simply don’t. It makes it almost a sure thing that, when it comes time for a showdown with Cal Am, the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District will say yes to the showdown and pursue public ownership.
While we wait on some local results (and on the biggest result of them all, the presidency), there were a few outcomes last night that revealed overwhelming unification. Marina voters said yes to Measure Q, an extension of their city’s urban growth boundary, with 81.6 percent of the vote. Peninsula voters said yes to Measure V, a bond measure for MPC, with 62.9 percent of the vote.
My brain is fried, as are the brains of my Weekly colleagues: Tuesday is always our production day, the day when we finish the paper to ship to the printer for Thursday publication. But a presidential election Tuesday is a special kind of animal—a 15-hour day followed by an early morning of checking numbers and facts and getting the news out.
Today is also the anniversary of my 10th year at the Weekly. I started 10 years ago on Election Day. This week we welcomed Celia Jiménez to our staff, just in time for a frantic 15-hour day of election coverage. If you see her around town, say hi and offer her story tips—we’re thrilled to have her.
I wish things were different in the country right now. I wish we weren’t so fractured on so many important issues. I can’t see clearly enough to figure out how we all bridge the divide.
-Mary Duan, managing editor. mary@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.