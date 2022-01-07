Christopher Neely here to clear up composting confusion and concerns.
In the Dec. 30 edition of the Weekly, I wrote about the requirements of the new composting law, SB 1383, which says 75 percent of food scraps must be diverted from the landfill and turned into compost. It’s a double-sided effort to recycle food waste and reduce emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas the Environmental Protection Agency says is 25 times more potent at trapping heat in our atmosphere than CO2.
It’s a major behavior shift for everyone, but it will be easier depending on your living situation. For single-family homes throughout Monterey County, the new law means separately collecting food scraps and putting them in the green yard waste bins that are provided as part of regular waste hauling service.
This is where a correction to that Dec. 30 story comes in: For those of us living in multifamily units (which range from three and fourplexes to apartment complexes with dozens or hundreds of units), we don’t automatically have yard waste bins—and we will not automatically receive them either.
Landlords of such units will have to request them, and waste haulers will have to apply an additional fee, which is why they are not simply dropping them off to every residential address currently without one.
Here it gets more complicated, says Tom Parola, general manager for Monterey Disposal, the waste hauling service for the city of Monterey. For smaller, multifamily situations such as fourplexes, a new 64-gallon organics bin might be adequate and easy to make room for. For a 50-unit complex, space and cost become greater concerns. Parola says there is no system yet in place to get larger apartment complexes adequate composting infrastructure.
For now this is OK, says Zoë Shoats, spokesperson for the Monterey Regional Waste Management District, because we are only a week into this new law and punitive enforcement will not begin until 2024. In many cases, Shoats says, cities have not even generated plans for enforcement. Mandy Brooks, recycling coordinator for the Salinas Valley Solid Waste Authority, notes the agency is not launching their residential composting program until April 22—Earth Day. Brooks says SVSWA, the local waste haulers and the cities are working on plans to initiate conversations with multifamily complexes to suss out a composting strategy. The same is true along the coast.
For those who do already have green bins, it’s important to remember that the additional material you can now add is only food scraps, with the exception of uncooked meat. No compostable sporks, lids or boxes. As the SVSWA says: If it grows, it goes [into the compost bin]. (Look out for more on the do’s and don’ts of composting in our upcoming Jan. 13 issue. In the meantime check out tips and guidance from SVSWA and MRWMD.)
Hey there—David Schmalz here, jumping into this discussion because I have a unique perspective: For four years, between 2008-2012, I spent five days a week awash in our waste stream as a recycling project supervisor for the San Francisco Conservation Corps. Given this experience, I thought I had a pretty good understanding of the implications of this new state law. I was wrong.
When I lived in San Francisco, all organic waste—whether residential or commercial—went into the green bin. That meant food scraps, sure, but also used napkins, soiled pizza boxes and compostable bioplastics. I had assumed, incorrectly, the same would now be true for residents on the Monterey Peninsula.
Whether your waste hauler is GreenWaste or the Monterey City Disposal Service, oiled paper products or compostable bioplastics shouldn’t go into residential green bins. I think that’s disappointing—while those items are able to be composted in industrial composting operations, like Marina’s, they are not yet accepting them from residential customers. Given that we’re trying to reduce plastic waste and waste in general, it seems like we should be trying to do better.
So the next time you buy a fancy cup of takeout coffee with a bioplastic lid that says “compostable,” remember: that’s only true if you dispose of it in the compost bin of a business—waste from businesses is processed in a different stream than residences—not the green cart at your home.
