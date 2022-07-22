Concert hall decorum can feel like it sucks the life out of the art—but it hasn’t always been this way.

Christopher Neely here, reflecting on an at-once moving and confusing moment from this year’s Carmel Bach Festival.

Guest conductor Dinis Sousa was a couple movements into leading the orchestra through Johannes Brahms’ Human Requiem when the pace began to pick up and Sousa suddenly became possessed: his movements evolved from delicate and graceful to emphatic and electric. The musicians matched this spirit with a new, thunderous urgency, as if the stakes had been raised mid-movement.The energy radiating from the stage enveloped the Sunset Center audience into the music, as if we were collectively suspended in time. At several points, the dramatic flow led Sousa to leave his feet.

I felt equal parts electrified and inspired, and knew many, if not all of my fellow audience members felt similarly. We’re all human after all. I was so moved that my soul was aching—begging me—to stand up from my seat and shower Sousa and the musicians in sincere praise. I thought about the years of practice and sacrifice required of them to achieve such a triumph. It was a gift, and as an audience member, beyond paying for a seat in the theater, the bare minimum I could do in return was offer the depth of my appreciation through applause, whistles and shouts.

Yet I, and the rest of the audience, remained frozen. Not a peep, not a snap, not even a discernible whisper. The audience might as well have not even been there. Even as the movement ended and Sousa and the musicians flipped their sheets to the next movement, the audience remained silent, an inexplicably sharp contrast to what I know many of us were feeling in our souls. Sousa and the musicians filled the Sunset Center to the brim with light and life, yet we responded with corpse-like frigidity. When the performance was complete 25 minutes later, the audience gave a standing ovation. Yet, while deserved, it felt obligatory and forced—more an expectation and less a lively response to music that genuinely gets people on their feet and shouting.

I walked out of the theater feeling confused. As much life had been thrust into me by the live music was quickly drained out of me by the uptight decorum of the classical music concert hall. I’m not familiar with another genre of live performance, whether it be music, theater, or sports, where the social expectation is that the audience dull their genuine emotional response until “appropriate.”

When Mozart was composing his music in the 18th century, the atmosphere of live performances then was closer to modern-day jazz performances, where the audience is acknowledged as living, breathing, feeling and an integral part of playing on stage. In a letter Mozart wrote to his father following a 1778 Paris performance, he talked about the spontaneous applause the music received from the audience. “Just in the middle of the first Allegro (movement) there was a passage I was sure would please,” Mozart writes in the letter, which is included in Music in the Western World by Piero Weiss and the late great musicologist Richard Taruskin. “All the listeners went into raptures over it—applauded heartily. But, as when I wrote it, I was quite aware of its effect, I introduced it once more towards the end—and it was applauded all over again.” Mozart improvised a live encore of the movement toward the end of the performance.

It is worth noting that Mozart was a pop musician in the 18th century, yet somewhere along the way, his genre of music transformed from pop and lively to classical and uptight. I reached out to Paul Goodwin, the former artistic director of 11 years at the Carmel Bach Festival, to get perspective from a living and breathing conductor.

“Most musicians love to have applause between movements…I certainly like it and get frustrated with traditional audience members who frown on such things or ‘shush’ the people clapping,” Goodwin says via email. During Mozart and Joseph Haydn’s day, Goodwin tells me, “there are documented performances…where the audience stopped the performance to show their excitement of the movement with cheering and applause. In a particular Mozart symphony minuet, I think he repeated the movement several times before he was allowed to continue!”

In a 1959 interview, famed French conductor Pierre Monteux, who played for Brahms and is reported to have conducted the first performance of Igor Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring for the Ballets Russes, said he had one “big” complaint with audiences all over the world. “That is their artificial restraint from applause between movements or a concerto or symphony,” Monteux said. “I don’t know where the habit started, but it certainly does not fit in with the composers’ intentions. Of course applause should be spontaneous, not dutiful, but often it is the most natural thing to applaud between movements.”

Goodwin considers this issue existential in modern classical music. “The more we can allow audiences to express their joy and excitement for the music spontaneously and free of imposed tradition, the more likely classical music will be enjoyed by all ages and stay healthy,” Goodwin says.

There you have it—musicians and conductors crave the live response from the audience, in real time. That is not surprising. What is surprising is that classical music halls have allowed themselves to become such stuffy, expecting atmospheres. If you attend the Bach Festival this year, and feel moved to clap yet constrained by the silent “rules” of decorum, know that you’re not alone. And remember—Mozart would have been disappointed by your dullness.

