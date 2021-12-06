Christopher Neely here, thinking of the achievement felt when putting a bow on something, and unsure whether that is because we are in full swing holiday season or because, 16 months after the destructive Dolan Fire, this month brings a pair of updates that move us closer to sealing up some old wounds.
The fire, sparked in August 2020, scorched 125,000 acres of the Los Padres National Forest, injured several firefighters, destroyed 20 structures, was presumed responsible for the death of 10 California condors and cost at least $62 million to contain.
One of the condors killed in the fire was a male known as Kingpin, who was survived by his mate, Redwood Queen, and at least one daughter, Iniko, who was only a chick at the time of her father’s death. Iniko—a Nigerian name meaning “born during troubled times”—was the star of one of the most captivating televised dramas of the blaze: a nest cam livestream that captured the fire approaching her nest. Before the livestream abruptly cuts out due to the camera’s cables being melted, the last image we see is Iniko, unable to fly, huddled in the corner.
Iniko would survive the fire and, as Executive Director of the Ventana Wildlife Society Kelly Sorenson tells it, her mother, Redwood Queen tried as a single mother to raise her chick; however, drama followed the mother and daughter. Not long after the fire a new male condor attempted to overtake the territory, and a domestic scuffle physically pushed Iniko out of her redwood nest and onto the ground, vulnerable to the appetites of the forest.
Members of Sorenson’s organization, which places much of its resources behind tracking, protecting and nourishing the California condor population, hiked into the woods to rescue Iniko. She was transported to the Los Angeles Zoo, where she spent a little more than a year in rehabilitation and preparation to re-enter the wild as a fully capable condor.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, Iniko was released from captivity by the Ventana Wildlife Society in San Simeon, accompanied by a pair of other lady condors with boss names, Dian Fossey and Rachel Carson. As with all other California condors, Iniko, Dian Fossey and Rachel Carson will be tracked by the Ventana Wildlife Society throughout their life which, hopefully, will be decades long.
That brings us to the other open wound. On Dec. 10, the sides in the long-delayed criminal case against Ivan Gomez, who is charged with starting the Dolan Fire, will meet to set the trial timeline. The court case has been delayed multiple times, most recently after Gomez’s attorney, Michael Belter from the public defender’s office, went into cardiac arrest at the entrance of Monterey County Superior Courthouse, three days before the trial was set to begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.