Pam Marino here. I have been on the hospitality and tourism beat at the Weekly for several years now, which means that mostly I write about the Monterey Peninsula and Big Sur, where tourism is the number one industry. Recently, I learned about an idea to lure tourists inland where agriculture is number one, thanks to an 18th Century Spanish explorer, Juan Buatista De Anza.
From 1775-1776, De Anza led 240 men, women and children—plus 1,000 head of livestock, a chaplain, servants, livestock attendants and Indigenous guides—on a journey from Mexico to San Francisco to build a presidio and colonize the region. Their journey took them right up the Salinas Valley. Then they headed west over what is now River Road and Highway 68 to Monterey and then back east through Salinas, heading north from there.
The 1,200-mile route through the U.S. was declared a National Historic Trail in 1990, one of 21 in the U.S. So far that designation isn’t necessarily a big tourist attraction, but one man in Salinas is on a mission to change that in Monterey and San Benito counties.
Craig Kaufman, founder and executive director of the Salinas Valley Tourism and Visitors Bureau, says the national trail, along with nearby Pinnacles National Park, are keys to making inland Monterey County a tourist draw. “Leveraging these two assets ties together and taps into the economic tourism activity that is already found on the coastal areas of the Monterey Bay,” he says.
Kaufman goes a step further. He’s convinced the trail through what’s been dubbed the “Valleys of Anza” could lead to construction of affordable housing.
The idea is to build lodging at certain spots along the route, then use the resulting transient occupancy taxes (TOT) toward housing units for workers—what’s referred to as a “housing-tourism nexus.” It feels very pie in the sky, but Kaufman has data to back up his claim, thanks to a partnership with the U.C. Berkeley College of Environmental Design.
Last September graduate students in the college’s Master of Urban Design Program spent time in the Salinas Valley gathering information with the goal of creating “design interventions” for tourism, housing and recreational activities. A white paper summarizing their ideas—ranging from modest campgrounds to glamping to luxury accommodations, with various tours capitalizing on the region’s history, agriculture, wineries and connections to John Steinbeck, as well as Pinnacles National Park—was made available to Kaufman last month.
Entitled “A Trail to Home,” the paper by Berkeley PhD candidate Allison Evans points to the Napa Valley where this approach of using TOT taxes for affordable housing is already in use. Napa County and five cities put Measure I on the ballot in 2018 to raise TOT taxes by one percent and designate that money to housing. It won with 67 percent of the vote.
Evans suggests Monterey County raise its TOT from 10.5 percent to 12 percent, using the added 1.5 percent for a housing fund. In fiscal year 2021-22, the county collected $40,256,914 in TOT. With 1.5 percent extra, it would have collected over $46 million, with $5.75 million set aside for housing.
Kaufman hopes to use the white paper as a conversation starter among elected officials and other leaders in the Salinas Valley. It will be interesting to see if the idea gains any traction.
What do you think of the idea of using revenue from tourism taxes to build more housing? As always, I’m open to hearing what you have to say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.