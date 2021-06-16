Arts and Culture reporter Marielle Argueza here, feeling dazed and confused after following a developing story surrounding local Juneteenth events. Juneteenth is a holiday predominantly celebrated in the South and marks the day, June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were informed of their freedom—two years after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation outlawed slavery in rebel Confederate states. Though local celebrations of the Black liberation holiday have existed for a long time, it was only in 2019 that 47 states recognized it as a holiday, and only several hours ago today that the U.S. Senate made Juneteenth an official federal holiday. With the growing support of the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s natural that celebrations surrounding Juneteenth are becoming increasingly visible.
One local group, the Juneteenth Coalition, with leadership made up of three Black men— Maddox Haberdasher, Sean Carr, and Ekene Nworah—planned what were originally seven events, starting today, in observance of the holiday. But one event caught the attention of a local BLM organization, Monterey County Protest. And it prompted serious questions about how we commemorate (or don’t) the past.
The event in question: The Anguish of the Elders. To participate, prospective attendees would fast from sun-up to sundown and then perform 246 minutes of fieldwork at Serendipity Farms in Carmel, commemorating 246 years of slavery. Haberdasher pitched it as a way for people to empathize with slavery.
But slavery is more than just fieldwork and not being fed for hours, then culminating in a feast. MCP launched a petition (with 500 signatures and counting) calling on organizers to cancel, and laid out the problems with re-enacting slavery in a series of posts. In one, titled “Empathy,” the group writes: “To encourage empathy is a contradiction to the event. If anything, it downplays the historical violence in Black communities and mocks the suffering the Black community has experienced for years. Empathy is not mocking pain, it's about having a courageous conversation and spreading knowledge without shying from the pain of the conversation.”
Prominent Black leaders like Mary Claypool chimed in the comments: “We deserve appropriate respect, not people pretending to reenact the plight of our ancestors,” she wrote. Monterey County Black Caucus founder Rosalyn Green tells me when she imagined people picking in the fields for Anguish of the Elders it made her stomach “sick.” Haberdasher says the event was open to anyone and everyone. “We want to promote healing by any means possible,” Haberdasher told me.
Then came the conversation mediated by Green. Green says she was like a protective “mama bear” when it came to making sure there was a constructive conversation between the two parties. She is, after all, almost always present when MCP holds rallies and protests for BLM, and was going to attend some of the events by the Coalition (but not the original Anguish of the Elders). But the mediated conversation was fruitless, and the Coalition was firm on going ahead with the event. MCP planned to protest it, and the Coalition planned to host it.
That was the plan until, while reporting a story for tomorrow’s issue of Monterey County Weekly, I called Serendipity Farms. Proprietor Jamie Collins had no idea that a protest was going to happen. From there, the Coalition changed plans and the Anguish of the Elders event became the Anguish of the Elders discussion on Juneteenth and related topics (facilitated by Haberdasher).
But things kept changing, and at 12:30am I received another text. The Anguish of anything wasn’t going to happen. Not at Serendipity. No fieldwork, no Scatter Feast. Nothing. Serendipity no longer wanted to host the event. That’s how the story about Juneteenth for our print edition will appear. MCP called off the protest after they had received an apology from Serendipity Farms. (It’s public and you can read it here.)
The Scatter Feast is still planned to take place at a private location. In the meantime, MCP posted direct messages of the conversation between them and the Coalition. And….well...you can see for yourself where it breaks down, particularly when the Coalition asks for the “wording” for a public apology and they will “post whatever.”
I told the Coalition I saw the messages about their plans to continue the Scatter Feast. In response, the Coalition sent this statement: “Send MCP all our love and support. We sincerely believe this is the beginning of real discussions between the Black community. We’re all splintered. Healing evolves differently for everyone. We are aiming to know what that means for everyone. We are trying to build a path to that. We’ll continue to be open to discussion and correction now and in the future. We stand in our error on messaging and figuring out how to move forward better with the insight.”
As for Green, who sincerely wanted the two parties to find a solution, she’s not a fan of the privately located dinner. She writes in a text, “[The private dinner] leaves a bigger gap in communication in our community. I hope to be an instrument that builds a bridge over the gaps, especially across gender and generations.”
