County lawmakers seek a higher view on water issues.

Christopher Neely here, wondering whether an upcoming series of listening sessions from the county’s Board of Supervisors will help move the needle on deep-seeded water issues.

A somewhat unique gathering of who’s who in water issues will take place inside the supervisors’ chambers on Tuesday, March 15 at 1:30pm. Advertised as the Monterey County Regional Water Forum, Tuesday will be the first of three similar events scheduled for 2022, where supervisors, agency leaders and experts will discuss the county’s water problems, past present and future.

When there is a problem with water, it often deals with availability. However, across such a diverse county, the issue of availability shows up in different ways. Tuesday’s forum will key in on North County’s groundwater issues, which, in water talk, means the coastal area stretching between Seaside and Moss Landing, and from Prunedale down to Gonzales in the Salinas Valley.

The Peninsula’s water problems are plenty but they are more visible, and better understood. The groundwater on which the Salinas Valley depends, hidden in underground aquifers, is a largely unknown resource and has operated without much regulation. We know overpumping has resulted in slow recharge and seawater intrusion. We don’t know how much water is available, what level of pumping the aquifers can handle, and we don’t know, precisely, how much longer we have before further seawater intrusion occurs.

These types of question marks led the state to pass the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act in 2014, mandating the formation of local groundwater sustainability agencies to draw up proposals for the management of these critical resources. As Donna Meyers, general manager of the Salinas Valley Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency, said during a press briefing on Tuesday, “Especially as climate change continues and we start to see prolonged droughts, groundwater becomes one of, if not the most important resource in California.”

Across its modern history, water solutions in Monterey County have suffered from parochialism: the Peninsula, North County and South County seem to operate on their own islands. District 5 Supervisor Mary Adams, who last year called for the organization of the forum, said she has long advocated for a regional approach. She proposed the regional discussion after District 2 Supervisor John Phillips proposed a law change to allow for the private ownership and operation of desalination plants. Brent Buche, general manager of the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, said despite the political lines, “There are [far-reaching] impacts from a lack of water in the county, so working together to come up with a regional solution is what we need to do.”

Whether a regional conversation will move the needle on a long stagnant issue remains to be seen. Tom Moore, a member of the board of Marina Coast Water District, says he sees the forum series as an opportunity to learn absent the volatility typically tied to the topic. Moore, who teaches a joint military operations course at the Naval Postgraduate School, leans on an old military axiom: “It’s a good thing for people to be talking because when they’re talking they’re not shooting at each other.”

The forum will be viewable on YouTube or on Zoom.

