Covering the Pro-Am, one doesn’t see a lot of golf. But that is just fine.

Dave Faries here, back to whatever we call routine in this job after an extended stay at Pebble Beach.

I must admit that while I can no longer take a full swing myself, having torn up my shoulder playing semi-pro football in my late 40s—another story—I enjoy following the PGA Tour and LPGA events. So five days on the windswept, rain pelted courses of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am made for a great time.

But there’s a caveat. Covering golf as a writer, one rarely gets to see much of the action. A majority of the day is spent either in the media center, where screens display television coverage of the tournament, as well as live scoring, or waiting behind the 18th green, peeking at a cell phone screen to keep up with things.

That’s generally where I hang out, behind the 18th. It’s an unremarkable setting—a temporary set up for print reporters to speak with golfers about stuff we didn’t actually catch in person, another wired for CBS to do post-round one-on-one interviews, a trailer serving as the official scorer’s table and lines of carts parked in mud. Just a few feet away, on the other side of the stands, is one of the most beautiful vistas in all of golf.

In this setting I’m fortunate enough to see a different side of the game. On Friday, for example, as each caddie came off the course at Pebble Beach, they huddled with the others, desperate to learn more about their colleague who had collapsed on the 11th hole. After amateur Heidi Ueberroth finished up on Sunday, she sought instruction from one of the pros, who happily demonstrated a correction to her swing.

Behind the 18th is an unkempt oasis that seems far from the crowds. It’s where toddlers run into the arms of their fathers after a day of golf, where couples embrace and friends share stories, fist bumps or a little good-natured ribbing.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was declared the team winner with pro Ben Silverman when amateur play was cut short at 54 holes thanks to a weather delay that suspended play on Saturday, pushing everything to Sunday and Monday. His counterpart on the Buffalo Bills (and contender for the Pro-Am title), Josh Allen, demanded jokingly that Rodgers’ win should come with an asterisk.

Following the opening round on Thursday, this time in the narrow space set aside at Spyglass Hill Golf Course, pro MJ Daffue poked at his celebrity partner, Darius Rucker. As they began to pack up, Daffue complained of a sore back, but his “pain” was betrayed by a broad grin. It was just two friends after a day on the course, one teasing the other with an “I had to carry you all day.”

When everything came to a halt on Saturday, there was nothing to do but swap stories. A couple of volunteer course officials took turns with their favorite Bill Murray moments over the years: the time he asked to hold a woman’s baby and walked away with the child in his arms, the roar when he wrestled a fan, the year when he won team honors with DA Points and quipped “I knew the only chance DA had to win was if we could make it through the entire week without asking him what DA stood for.” Just a couple of guys and their memories.

A few feet away, it’s crowds, cameras and competition. But here, it’s all very human.

My favorite moment of the week took place off course, in the confines outside the scorer’s table at Spyglass. As professional Jordan Spieth, who is very accommodating with young fans, walked toward us, a toddler asked him for an autograph. He paused and explained that he had to go inside—golfers must sign their scorecards to make the round official—but if she waited, he would return.

After the process of double-checking his score and signing off, he came out, spotted the girl and waved her under the ropes. Once he jotted his name on her paper, Spieth joined his caddie and began heading away, with the young fan trailing after him desperately, holding a pen aloft.

It was his pen. She was trying to give it back.

Like I said, it’s all very human. The golf—that I can watch on TV.