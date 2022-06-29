Covid vaccinations for young kids are off to an uneven start, but remain important.

Pam Marino here, fresh off of reporting for tomorrow’s print edition about the first week of Covid-19 vaccinations for children ages 6 months to 4 years. It’s been a bit of an uneven start, which I write about, but the good news is that families are already taking advantage of opportunities. Earlier today, the first young patients of Salinas Valley Medical Clinics received their initial doses.

The challenging news is that so far the demand has not been as robust as it was when eligible adults lined up for vaccines for the first time last year. The response has been “underwhelming,” as one hospital spokesperson told me. So far two county-sponsored clinics on Saturday and Tuesday saw lower than expected numbers of children come through.

That’s concerning, because contrary to what some may think, Covid-19 is not risk-free for young children. “Covid does make kids sick,” Natividad pediatrician Reiko Sakai told reporters in a Monterey County briefing on June 22. “Sometimes there’s this perception that kids don’t get as sick from Covid, but the reality is since the pandemic we’ve [nationally] had at least 2 million children contract Covid and 400 children in this newly eligible age group have passed away.”

Omicron and its sub variants have been especially tough on children under the age of five, causing higher rates of hospitalizations due to respiratory tract infections and other Covid-related complications. Allen Radner, chief medical officer for the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System and CEO of Salinas Valley Medical Clinic, told me in an email that his hospital’s emergency department is seeing more children now than at any other time throughout the pandemic.

Sakai said she talks to her patients about the risks, encouraging them to vaccinate their children. Long Covid does happen in children, as well as complications like Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, known as MIS-C. “This is a phenomenon that we’ve seen happen in kiddos that had a recent infection with Covid. Many did not have any symptoms or only mild symptoms and then they present with rapidly progressing multiple-organ failure as well as myocarditis, inflammation of the heart,” she said. (Across the country about 8,000 children have contracted MIS-C and 68 have died.)

That type of risk is a big motivating factor personally for Sakai, who has a one-year-old she said she would get vaccinated. Sakai herself was vaccinated twice while she was pregnant and received her booster while she was breastfeeding.

The benefits of Covid vaccines far outweigh any risks, Radner said. “We know vaccines work incredibly well and despite thousands of people having Covid-19 in Monterey County right now, we’re seeing very few hospitalizations, serious illness or deaths,” he said. “That outcome is a result of safe and effective vaccines.

“Understandably, parents may have questions about the vaccine for young children and we urge them to talk to their pediatricians or primary care doctors,” Radner said.

Pediatricians are also the best source of Covid-19 vaccines for young children, especially babies and toddlers. (My print story, on newsstands tomorrow, explains why.) However, there are other opportunities to get children vaccinated, including another county clinic from 4-7pm, Tuesday, July 5, at Santa Rita Elementary School, 2014 Santa Rita St., Salinas. Today the county added a new clinic, 4-7pm, Wednesday, July 6, at Martin Luther King Jr. School of the Arts, 1713 Broadway Ave., Seaside. Sign up for appointments at the clinics by going to myturn.ca.gov.

The My Turn website may list other vaccination opportunities as well. Another good information source is montereycountyvaccines.com.

