Celia Jiménez here, feeling privileged because I don’t have to worry about whether my work permit will expire soon or be afraid of facing deportation. Thousands of DACA recipients—your neighbor, your coworker, your teacher, the list goes on—got another reminder on Friday, July 16 as to how precarious their permits are, after a federal judge in Texas declared DACA unlawful.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Acting Director Tracy Renaud announced on Monday, July 19 that those who got their DACA permit prior to this decision will continue to be eligible for the program. But it matters to those who are still in the pipeline, or might enter it someday.
Although this ruling is currently affecting a little over 80,000 first-time applicants whose applications are still pending, it is a weight all recipients—over 640,000 people, widely known as “dreamers”—feel. Phrases like “here we go again” and “we are in limbo” are being widely shared. Many DACA recipients and allies are preparing to fight for their rights and to stay in the country they call home. It is their home because it’s the place they grew up in or because it is this country that gave them the opportunity to break the cycle and pursue higher education.
President Joe Biden last month said: “Dreamers are Americans,” and I agree with him. It’s difficult to love the country you were born in if you didn’t grow up there. I know that because I experienced it myself.
The day after the court ruling, Biden said he was disappointed with the U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen’s decision. He wasn’t the only one. U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, feels the same way. “Once again, our Dreamers have had the rug ripped right out from under their feet,” he says in an email.
“The recent court decision demonstrates that more needs to be done to protect those Dreamers,” Panetta adds. “They also deserve the opportunity to continue contributing to our home so that they can fulfill the American Dream of their parents who brought them here."
Young immigrants who qualify for DACA status have to be in school or have completed their GED, have no felonies. In addition to that, they have to renew their permit every two years.
There are a lot of abstract reasons to embrace a program that allows people who came to the U.S. as children an opportunity to live with legal status, but there’s hard data too. According to the Center for American Progress, DACA recipients pay $5.7 billion annually in federal taxes and $3.1 billion in state and local taxes.
Panetta and Biden both said it was up to Congress to come up with a permanent solution. Panetta says that’s why the U.S. The House of Representatives passed the Dream and Promise Act back in March; it’s a bill that would protect Dreamers and provide them with a path to citizenship.
Until Congress doesn't pass a bipartisan bill establishing a process similar to obtaining a green card or permanent resident card, the lives and livelihoods of thousands of people will remain in limbo. The U.S., a land of opportunity, is better than this.
