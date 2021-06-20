Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about history. As a child, I loved old buildings. The older the better. I loved what they enabled for my imagination: that this particular stone or brick had been around and seen some things and now it was seeing me. There’s something a little like time travel, I thought, about inhabiting the same physical, tactile spaces as people generations before me.
When I moved back to Big Sur, in March 2020, I finally read A Wild Coast and Lonely—people had been suggestively gifting it to me for years. The book, written by Rosalind Sharpe Wall, recounts some of the early pioneer stories of the Big Sur coast. Life stories about families with names I’ve known my entire life—Pfeiffer, Post, Trotter, Grimes. I enjoyed the book in general (any Big Sur local you ask will have their own opinion), but there was one part in particular that stuck with me.
In a simple passing sentence, Wall makes a reference to Big Sur’s relative lack of built environment history—“so few relics of the past remain that it is almost uncanny,” she writes, “as though a giant hand had wiped them out.”
Huh, I thought. That’s true. All those old buildings I loved visiting as a child? They were elsewhere. There are a few exceptions, of course. Daytrippers down the coast will notice the old Post family homestead (now the Big Sur Smokehouse) at the turnoff for Ventana. The exterior of the structure, which was built 1867, is largely true to the original (the interior has been completely renovated). From more recent history there’s Highway 1 itself, which opened in 1937.
And then there’s the subject of my cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly: Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn. Helmuth Deetjen and Helen Haight, founders of the Inn, bought the property and moved to Big Sur in 1936. Over the years that followed, Deetjen built his collection of small cabins in Castro Canyon using recycled materials from Monterey. For her part, Helen had an antique business, and to this day the Inn is decorated with period oddities. A destination since the 1940s, Deetjen’s has certainly seen some things.
My story is about the history of this beloved Inn, as well as what it has taken to preserve Helmuth Deetjen’s vision, and his handmade creation, since his death in 1972. I hope you’ll read it and then, on your next visit to Deetjen’s, you’ll think about the stories those beams and hand-carved benches could tell. Maybe you’ll be reminded of a few stories of your own—if you’d like to share, you know where to find me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.