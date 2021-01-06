Democracy is under attack, and we have a job to do.
Good afternoon.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, filled with anxiety as I watch violent Trump supporters storm the Capitol building in Washington D.C., a city I consider a second home.
There’s so much I’d like to tell you about D.C., about the people who live there and the lives they lead and how silly it is every time this diverse city is misrepresented as a White-House-and-Capitol-Building shaped space with nothing else going on. But I don’t get to do that today.
Today I called Representative Jimmy Panetta, who represents the Central Coast and who spoke to me from inside his office at the Capitol complex while the mob outside stormed into the Senate chambers and vandalized the offices of other members of Congress.
“I am safe, I am sheltering in place, I am answering the phones here in my office,” Panetta told me. “My staff was evacuated and I was supposed to be evacuated, but I decided to stay because I have a job to do.”
That job is to certify the results of the presidential election, a constitutional process that the House and Senate were undertaking before being interrupted when the whole complex went on lockdown. Rep. Panetta is adamant that this process needs to continue as soon as possible, though he admits he can’t be sure when that will be.
One thing Panetta is clear on is that today’s events don’t come out of the blue. His colleagues knew, and even told him, just how many of their constituents were planning to come to D.C. for Wednesday morning’s Trump rally, he says. And then the President himself “stoked the fervor of these thousands upon thousands of people who are very emotional and basically got them riled up,” Panetta says. “I’m very angry right now.” President Trump, he adds, “only knows how to tweet, he never knew how to lead.”
“This is something that all of us will not forget any time soon,” Panetta says. Despite the drama of the day, though, he is singularly focused on getting back to work certifying the election results so that our hallowed hallmark of democracy, a peaceful transition of power, can still take place later this month. “We have to realize that, despite this, we have a job to do.”
We in the press have a job to do, too. In the past four years, the media has often struggled with how to describe unprecedented events. Is this a “lie” or an “alternative fact”? Is that a legitimate “protest” or a violent “attempted coup”? While myself and the rest of the Weekly staff are in California, watching this unfold from a distance and relying on our congressman for on-the-ground intel, we still have a responsibility to call this what it is. What we saw today is not a group exercising their First Amendment rights, but an obstruction of the foundational principle of our democracy.
-Tajha Chappellet-Lanier, Monterey County NOW editor, tajha@mcweekly.com
