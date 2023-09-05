Districting in Soledad. RIP Lou Calcagno. Monterey votes on a rental registry. Take a ride on the red engine.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the changes coming to the city of Soledad. Tomorrow, Soledad City Council will select a map for district-based elections.
While that might sound simple and pretty straightforward, it’s more complex than we think. On Aug. 2, the council narrowed the options to just two maps: “Tan,” which has four districts and an at-large mayor, or “501,” with five districts. Both will bring changes since Soledad will move from at-large to district-based elections. But if the latter option is selected, it will mean Mayor Anna Velazquez is unable to run during the upcoming election. Why? Because Velazquez and her ally, Fernando Cabrera, would be in the same district, and he still has over two years left of his term.
During the meeting, more residents supported the four-district and at-large model, citing the fact that Soledad voters decided 20 years ago to elect their mayor (before that, the mayoral seat would rotate among the councilmembers).
Soledad City Council, meanwhile, has two distinct groups: On one side there’s Maria Corralejo, Alejandro Chavez and Ben Jimenez Jr., and on the other there’s Velazquez and Cabrera. These factions showed while selecting the two maps.
Part of the controversy around the 5-district map, besides ensuring Velazquez can’t run next year, is that it was drawn by former Soledad mayor Fred Ledesma, who Velazquez unseated in 2020. Ledesma was one of five members of an advisory committee that narrowed the map options from seven to the four that City Council voted on on Aug. 2. He says he did what he was asked to do: Provide different map options to choose from. “This is not even our decision. This is the council's decision,” he says. “I don't have a vote. I don't have an opinion and I made that clear.”
Districting and redistricting have been controversial in other cities, too. In Marina, for example, councilmembers Kathy Biala and Cristina Medina Dirksen said the first districting process focused more on where current councilmembers lived than on keeping geographical integrity and communities of interest.
Last year, Marina redrew its maps; this time around, keeping communities together was more important. Thanks to the new maps, the city has its first representative from The Dunes. (The new maps also left councilmembers Lisa Berkley and Biala in the same district. Berkeley couldn’t run for reelection because Biala had two years left in her term, similar to what could happen with Velazquez and Cabrera.)
Personally I think it would be a shame if Velazquez was out of a seat—she is a woman who is fully invested in her community and a politician who has inspired more youth to get involved in politics. But regardless of what I think of Velazquez, or which map you prefer, now is the time for Soledad residents to make their voices heard.
The council hasn’t decided yet which map they will choose, so there is still time for residents to chime in and submit a public comment. The last day to send in a comment is tomorrow, Sept. 6 by 2pm (send comments via email to Darlene.noriega@cityofsoledad.com). If you prefer to share your perspective in person, the meeting starts at 6pm on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at City Hall (248 Main St., Soledad; or on zoom).
