Daniel Dreifuss here, stepping out from behind my camera to write a rare newsletter intro. For the last nine months or so, I have been documenting the lives of Lori Long and Mark Contreras through photography. It has been an eye-opening, educational and wonderful experience—the results of which can be seen in the photo essay that makes up this week’s cover story, or on the walls of The Press Club in Seaside.

When one spends time with Long and Contreras, it is clear that they are meant to be together and complement each other so well. The couple met in 2015 and got engaged in 2016. However, almost eight years later, they are still not married—a bureaucratic complication of Social Security Disability Insurance means that if they got married, Long would lose her life-saving health benefits. It is wild to think that something like this is still an issue for millions of people, 33 years after the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed to prohibit discrimination based on disability.

Few people know that if you are disabled before the age of 22 and then get married a non-disabled person, it means you lose Social Security health care benefits. "When the man I love asked me to marry him, I said yes, unaware that the U.S. government allows the Social Security Administration to discriminate against people with disabilities by restricting whom we can marry," Long says.

Long has chosen to fight for the very simple right to get married and keep her life-saving health care. She is a warrior not just for herself and Contreras, but also for so many other disabled people across the country. Her ambition and courage resonate throughout the disability community.

Long’s advocacy led State Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Merced to introduce Senate Joint Resolution 8, which passed unanimously in both chambers of the California Legislature in 2022. The resolution urges the president and Congress to allow so-called Disabled Adult Children, or DACs, to continue to receive their SSDI benefit, regardless of their marriage status. Long has also recruited U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, to her cause. Panetta introduced H.R. 6405, the Marriage Equality for Disabled Adults Act in 2022, with a provision known as “Lori’s Law,” that would eliminate the marriage penalty for DACs. That bill stalled in committee, and never went up for a vote; now Panetta plans to reintroduce it.

I hope the community, and Congress, will support Lori’s Law—Long and Contreras are both hardworking, kind, religious and fun people. They deserve the support of the community and the right to be husband and wife.

Photographing a long-term project like this isn't easy. I have spent birthdays, holidays and an anniversary documenting Long and Contreras’ life together and their love. I never looked at it as a burden; it is always great to see them, to do fun things, and to witness the happiness they share.

At my first meeting with Long and Contreras last fall, I didn't know what to expect or how at ease they would be around a stranger with a camera. They soon opened up and got more comfortable with me. The couple had been approached by several other news outlets, yet they chose the Monterey County Weekly to tell their story of love and activism and for that I am thankful. It’s a reminder of the powerful role that local newspapers can play in telling stories of national relevance; the Weekly has been covering this story for years, and will continue doing so as long as it continues developing.

I hope you will take the time to learn what this couple has been through, and then share their story, and call your congressional representative to ask them to support the right for adults with childhood disabilities to get married.