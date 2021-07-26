It’s hard for me to imagine a tree more wonderful than the eucalyptus—lush, skyscraping, with a trunk that constantly sheds spirals of smooth bark and branches tipped with oblong leaves that emit a scented, medicinal oil. California arborists during the rise of the industrial era agreed. Hype was high after the eucalyptus met Golden State soil in the 1850s. “The single tree upon which the hope of the nation is fastened, the only tree which could possibly avert…the inevitable ravages of the hastening timber famine, is the miracle tree—the eucalyptus,” reads one article from a 1909 edition of Out West magazine.
However, birthed in Australia, the eucalyptus is considered an invasive species and all the reasons why the tree is majestic are the same reasons why residents and environmental groups have raised concerns over their abundance. Eucalyptus grows quickly and bullies other species out of resources. Tall, thick canopies block sunlight; falling bark smothers the ground below while roots cast a wide net to monopolize soil moisture and leave native plants, such as redwoods, outmatched. The fresh-scented, medicinal oil is toxic to other plants and makes the trees highly flammable.
The Big Sur Land Trust and the Elkhorn Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve have each led efforts to chop down eucalyptus groves, both as a fire prevention tactic and as a means to restore the native habitat. Taking out eucalyptus is expensive and difficult. In North County, resident Steve Wiley says the grove of eucalyptus on his property increases his anxiety over wildfires but he can’t spend the $20,000 it would cost to remove them. Brian LeNeve, past president of the Carmel River Steelhead Association, says there are groves embedded in Garland Ranch Regional Park along the Carmel River that are potentially harmful to the steelhead trout’s habitat, but removing the big trees is a logistical nightmare.
