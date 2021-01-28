Don’t be fooled—it’s actually a dry winter so far.
Good afternoon.
Sara Rubin here, safely watching the rain fall from a comfortable indoor perch in a neighborhood that’s not at risk of a mudslide. The safe part is key to making storm-watching fun, rather than perilous, as it has been in some parts of Monterey County experiencing flooding and mudslides.
Over at the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area station next to the Monterey Regional Airport, meteorologist Brayden Murdock has been watching the storm through the eyes of a relative newcomer. Before his assignment in Monterey, he worked in central Nebraska and Ohio. Looking at the 72-hour total rainfall amounts for Big Sur peaks, ranging from 8.27 inches at 3,300 feet elevation to 9.42 inches at 4,600 feet, Murdock says, “We didn’t get those too often in Nebraska.”
The rainfall has been significant in some parts of Monterey County, with 9.5 inches clocked in the hills above Carmel Valley and 7 inches at Point Pinos in Pacific Grove in three days. (The Monterey Airport, where Murdock works, reports 3.12 inches.)
The National Weather Service braced for scenarios that could have been even worse this week, depending on how the atmospheric river moved—one computer model showed as much as two feet dumping on Big Sur, which would have been catastrophic. It’s a reminder that luck certainly has something to do with when and how disaster strikes, in addition to whatever preparations we make.
Even with this storm, which has already doubled this winter’s rainfall at the Monterey gauge, it’s a dry winter. When I spoke to Murdock this afternoon, Monterey was reporting 5.2 inches of total rain, compared to 10 inches at this time last year. “It's much drier compared to last year,” Murdock says.
More rainfall, minus the extreme winds and the super-heavy bursts of heavy downpours, are forecast to continue into Friday, before clearing up for the weekend with more rain coming Monday.
Stay safe out there, and I hope you have a dry place to wait out the rest of the weather.
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.