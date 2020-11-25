Don’t freak out if you are cooking for people with food allergies or dietary restrictions. Prepare, and share the love.
Good afternoon.
Marielle Argueza here, daydreaming about Thanksgiving food and reaffirming my love for certain chemical compounds found in food. For example: gluten. I love the structure it gives to rustic sourdough breads. I love the way it works—knead a dough too hard and it becomes tough, but low-gluten flours like cake flour give just enough structure and a lightness to delicate airy cakes. It fascinates me.
You know what else I love? I love lactose. A sugar found in milk, cheese and cream. I love how milk can be froth and lift the most acidic espresso shots in a cappuccino. I love how there are millions of types of cheese and 90 percent of them are amazing.
None of the above have really been staples in my kitchen for the last 18 months or so. And since the holidays are upon us, none of the above has been a real feature during my family’s festivus meals. Why? Because Leigh Anne Argueza—my youngest sister with whom I live—has celiac disease and is lactose intolerant.
Do I hate her? Of course not. Does she deprive me of the things I love? Debatable. And how have we gotten this far living in the same household with me accidentally killing her with cross contamination? Or me suffering an emotional melt-down because there’s no milk for my cereal? The secret is in our pantry—and partly because of our upbringing.
Littlest Argueza was diagnosed back in 2012 with celiac disease. So anything containing gluten—which is a protein found in common grains like wheat and barley—causes her immune response to go haywire and basically destroy her stomach lining, etc., etc., TMI. And as is common with people who have celiac, she also developed lactose intolerance. Poor Leigh. Except, not really.
Leigh and I have had a lot of practice eating together in an allergy-safe environment, not by design, but because much of our diet growing up didn’t involve bread or pasta. It rarely included milk by choice because we grew up in the ’90s and American milk back then was super-ultra-pasteurized, came in a bottle and always tasted funny. So we both only drank milk or ate cheese when our mother chastised us about our Vitamin D levels. It was a lot of fish, rice and vegetables.
When I did become housemates with my sister our world wasn’t turned upside down. I kept a neat pantry for the most part storing most bulk items in airtight glass or ceramic containers. We label those jars religiously. And when we shop Leigh knows what to look for when reading the ingredient lists and allergen warnings. We of course have our go-to brands, like Bob’s Red Mill, San-J Tamari, Annie's Homegrown and Three Ladies.
If I do want something with gluten, I make sure the surface is clean and sanitized: with our two-step process of dampening the surface with warm water or an all-purpose cleaner (as to not send potential allergens flying into the air) and then sanitizing the surface with a diluted bleach solution. As for dairy, Leigh sometimes “takes it” because she is not expressly allergic and will indulge in dairy on a few occasions throughout the year.
So what will our Thanksgiving table for two look like? Like an indulgent feast of seafood: deep-fried rockfish, grilled octopus, a rustic cornbread baked on the grill and some veggies and oyster dressings. As a family we’ve focused flavors and each other’s company—not on what we can and cannot eat—which really is the entire point of the holidays, isn't it?
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
