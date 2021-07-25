Sara Rubin here, with water on my mind. Or lack thereof, to be more precise.
For those of us who live in urban settings, hooked up to municipal water systems, it’s easy to forget the bigger picture of climate and rainfall and water storage. While we might be conscientious about conserving water around our homes (and by now, I certainly hope all of us are—seriously, if you leave the water running while you brush your teeth, how have you not gotten the memo by now?), we all too easily turn on the tap and water comes out of the faucet. How much water there is in the upstream reservoir or below-ground aquifer that feeds into our household sink may be harder to visualize. But as California officially re-enters a drought, thinking about the water supply we rely on is no longer optional.
To some of the people quoted in the cover story in this week’s print edition, which details California’s drought status, thinking about water supply is not a new idea.
“There’s never enough water in California,” says Peter Gleick, co-founder of global water think tank the Pacific Institute. “We have to assume that we are always water-short and we have to act like it.”
The trouble is, we don’t act like it. Instead, we tend to act more like water is coming—like John Steinbeck’s 1952 novel, East of Eden (one of my favorites, and a source that’s also quoted in this week’s cover story)—is prophecy. “And it never failed that during the dry years the people forgot about the rich years, and during the wet years they lost all memory of the dry years. It was always that way,” Steinbeck wrote of the dry and wet cycles in the Salinas Valley.
But what happens if drier and drier becomes more and more normal? We are living through it, so we’ll start to have more concrete answers to that question. But for now, it means a drought proclamation in most of California, including Monterey County; it means increased risk of wildfires, which comes with drier conditions; it means more wells going dry. And it means that we will no longer have the luxury of not thinking about where our water comes from.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.