Editing sometimes means that part of a good story doesn’t make the cut.

Dave Faries here, taking a rare moment to lament the tales that remain untold.

I’m not being wistfully poetic here. No, my thoughts are on the editorial routine.

There are many practices that govern writing—style manuals, deadlines and the like. The most imperious of these is word count. Each space in the paper set aside for articles has a dedicated word count. It may be 750 for a feature, 500 for a secondary news piece, 2,000 for a cover story and so on.

Every week, thousands of words end up on the figurative cutting room floor. For the most part this is a good thing. Some of us—not naming names here—tend to be a bit…let’s say grandiloquent. And as one of my professors in grad school said, after I tackled a study of naval air combat in the Pacific during World War II that covered six months of 1942 in what seemed like 800 pages, “most big books should be small books, most small books should be articles and most articles should never have been written.”

Now, I say “rare moment” because most writers are accustomed to cutting. And in journalism, where there is a constant flow—one story ends, another begins—a form of short term amnesia sets in. Ask me on Friday what I wrote for Thursday’s edition and I will draw a blank.

In the process of cutting stories to fit, we are forced occasionally to dismiss what may be the most endearing or telling nugget. And that occurred this week in a feature on Monterey Bay F.C.’s “Superfan Dan.”

If you’ve been to a game at Cardinale Stadium, you know Superfan Dan. He is an engaging presence, rushing from section to section, urging spirited support for the team. Dan Devlin is buoyant and sincere. He truly loves the sport of soccer and is faultlessly loyal to his teams: the San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS, Monterey Bay F.C. in the USL and—in English football—Newcastle United.

I’ll forgive him for not being a proper Manchester United supporter. Newcastle, after all, does little harm (a little digging is part of fandom).

One could write a small book about Superfan Dan. I found this part of his story particularly improbable and wonderful. If you happen to read the 831 feature on him in the Thursday print edition, keep this cutting room floor tale in mind:

“There are many moments that remain with a soccer fan. In Devlin’s journey, two are extraordinary.

When they married in 2002, the ceremony was held at The Whaling Station. No honeymoon was planned, but his bride had a surprise—a trip to Newcastle and a match at St. James Park. He couldn’t believe it. Nor could a gentleman sitting at a Newcastle pub after Devlin helped sort out his laptop. The man happened to work with the Evening Chronicle and the couple ended up in print the next day. Next the BBC called, followed by ITV and the story spread.

Given a tour of the stadium, they encountered superstar striker Alan Shearer who pointed and said ‘I read about you in the newspaper.’”

That support for a team and a little assist with computer connectivity snowballed in such a way that lifetime memories were made just makes a person smile. Sometimes, however, what we are forced to leave out of a piece says something agonizing but important.

Several years ago, while working with the Dallas Observer, I joined a semi-pro football team as a way into a cover story. I found a group of former college and professional athletes who had never come to grips with the fact that their dream had been snatched from them. A few had failed to make grades and lost their scholarships, some had careers cut short by injury. Two were dropped from NFL rosters and were so dejected they failed to put in the effort to make it back.

It turned into a poignant story of guys with an emotional attachment to a sport that had left them, a story about people. Each night I practiced with them on muggy Texas evenings. I boarded a bus to Beaumont with them early on a Saturday morning, leaving our cars in a mall parking lot. And I subbed into the game, replacing a defensive end nicknamed “Crazy” once things were securely in the team’s favor.

What didn’t fit in the narrative, although it is an unfortunate part of America’s story, occurred following the win. The bus driver required another two hours of rest, so we wandered off in groups to find something to eat.

The guys I was with decided on a chain restaurant open 24-7. I should mention that the others in our group were Black. As we entered, the woman at the host station looked up, paused and then stuttered that the restaurant was about to close.

“We’re a football team,” one of the guys told her. Texas. Football. We were welcomed, but I was still aghast. “It happens a lot,” I was informed.

That’s a story that needed to be told, and I’ve been relating it verbally for more than a decade. I’m glad I was able to tell it in writing, finally and belatedly rescued from the cutting room floor.

