Education is not just about what happens within schools—it charts the course of where our society is headed.

Sara Rubin here, trying to sort through the myriad crises of the day. I have found myself wondering lately how to make sense of it all, how to discern which stories to read and which to skip, when the information universe is simply too vast to keep up with.

And that brings me to education. How we learn to receive and process information would seem to be the domain of school. This is the institution in which we are expected to learn skills—how to read, how to write, how to count—and, to the thinking of many of the architects of our country’s public education system, how to be a person. This ranges from the banal (how to show up on time) to the more character-oriented (how to play nicely on the playground, how to resolve conflict).

There’s no question in anyone’s mind that learning happens both in school and outside of school—it happens from our peers, from our parents, from all the pieces of culture and society we encounter. But increasingly, parental rights activists are asking for schools to narrow their focus to what educators call the “Three R’s,” reading, ’riting and ’rithemetic. Lessons about how to be kind, how to be compassionate, how to approach kids who are different than you—those are lessons they claim should be left to parents, not to trained educators.

Local voices of the parental rights movement are the subject of this week’s cover story. The movement has made waves nationally; from January to September last year, 24 legislatures across the country introduced 54 separate bills intended to restrict teaching or teacher training on issues like race, racism and gender, according to a study by PEN America.

But it’s also made waves locally. Educators and school board members have watched as dozens of parents and community members appear at once-sleepy meetings to talk in heated tones about a range of seemingly unrelated issues—teaching about gender identity, mask mandates and critical race theory or ethnic studies.

They might be relatively small in number, but they are coordinated. And their message to schools is clear: We want you to back out of our children’s lives and stick to just the Three R’s.

Of the hours of school board meetings I watched in the course of reporting this story, one moment stuck out to me in particular. It was after roughly an hour of heated public comment from the public, objecting to the Salinas Union High School District’s ethnic studies program. Social Studies Curriculum Specialist Mark Gomez got up to present on a civics education initiative, and he referenced the “healthy public comment session” that had just taken place as an example of why teaching civics might be beneficial.

In making the case for the civics program, Gomez said, “John Dewey once said, ‘Democracy has to be born anew every generation, and education is its midwife.’ It’s the role of education to help usher forth the continuing renewal of democracy in our society.”

I think that’s why this story, happening locally and nationally, is so high-stakes. Education is not just about what happens within schools—it charts the course of where our society is headed when current students become tomorrow’s leaders. As Carmel Unified Superintendent Ted Knight told me: “If you ruin public education, you crush our democracy.”

There is a sense among some parents that they want their children to learn what they learned in school. If I pause to think about what I learned in school, I’m glad education has evolved. On media literacy, we used to cut out newspaper articles and present to our classmates in an activity called “current events.” Today’s world includes the internet, social media and misinformation. On social issues, kids today are learning about gender pronouns and acceptance in a way that I didn’t even hear of until I was an adult. When I was a kid, same-sex marriage felt like a far-off dream; today, it’s just another normal institution of life.

I look forward to continuing to learn from generations younger than me, as they come of age in a time that is more understanding and more inclusive than when I attended school in the ’90s. I think they have something to teach me, and all of us.

