Election endorsements are a map intended to help move the community forward.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about how we make big choices in our lives. In my house, we’ve spent about six months trying to decide on a new coffee pot (your suggestions welcome, seriously). In a relatively low-stakes decision like this, and with no deadline, it’s easy to allow perfect to remain the enemy of the good—every option has some design flaw that makes it less than ideal, so we take a pass.

In electoral politics, we need to accept the imperfections. We need to choose who and what to vote for, on a timeline. (If you are registered to vote in Monterey County, you should already have received a ballot in the mail, and you can return it any time before Election Day, Nov. 8.)

In deciding how to vote, we have to make compromises. We may not see the perfect candidate or a ballot measure that is crafted the way we might’ve done it. When I sit down to fill out my own ballot, I am making choices about who and what I think will do the best job of moving my community (and state, and country) forward on a productive, prosperous path.

That same logic applies for our editorial board (myself, along with Weekly Founder & CEO Bradley Zeve and Publisher Erik Cushman) when we sit down to deliberate about endorsements. We make our suggestions to voters based on our sense of who is best equipped to lead the community forward in a way that benefits the most people. For many candidates, we have a lengthy record we can look to. For some political newcomers, our very first interactions are during election season when we do email questionnaires or interviews about their plans and priorities. We based our endorsements on this sum total of reporting, a process that takes a lot of time and thought.

You can read our endorsements for a selection of races and ballot measures in the Oct. 13 edition of the Weekly, and even if you disagree or you don’t live in the jurisdictions that get to vote for some of these candidates, we do hope it gives you some insight into what the issues are. (And we welcome your letters to the editor, whether you agree or disagree.)

I am proud that we go through the endorsement process every election, even if it’s not a way to make friends. Our editorial board continues to view this process as a public service and a way to help inform voters.

I spoke to one candidate who reflected to me that the first time she ran for local office, she did endorsement interviews at five local outlets—this year, just with ours. That’s unfortunately becoming the norm, as you can read about in this issue’s Forum column, which focuses on an announcement by Alden Global Capital, the owner of more than 200 newspapers, that it will end the practice of endorsing in many races.

As Siva Vaidhyanathan, professor of media studies and director of the Center for Media and Citizenship at the University of Virginia, says in that story, endorsements aren’t really about changing minds, but informing the electorate. “The obligation is not to change minds,” Vaidhyanathan says. “The duty is to start conversations.”

That is certainly our goal, not just with endorsements or election coverage, but with everything we do here at the Weekly. More specifically, the mission “is to inspire independent thinking and conscious action, etc.”

I hope that you’ll agree with me that that includes being an informed voter, and voting.

-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com

P.S. You can read more election coverage here, including Q&As with candidates in a number of races in which we did not make endorsements, due to space constraints.

