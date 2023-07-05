Dave Faries here, pausing to consider the phrase “first ever” and how it might resonate with those involved.

Tomorrow morning the first groups of the first U.S. Women’s Open to be held at Pebble Beach Golf Links are scheduled to tee off. It happens at 7am, according to the championship schedule, and anticipation must be at an acute pitch.

This is the 78th edition of the U.S. Women’s Open. The event has visited courses for the first time before. Just two years ago, for example, Yuka Saso claimed the title when the Open came to The Olympic Club in San Francisco—a first for the course. Yet the history and aura of Pebble Beach makes this a moment of significance.

Many of the 156 golfers competing in the tournament arrived earlier than usual, looking for an opportunity to acclimate to the course and the atmosphere. Jin Young Ko of Korea, for instance, arrived on the Peninsula last Tuesday and played two rounds last week, in addition to this week’s practice rounds. “I just wanted to enjoy the views,” she explains.

As golfers came off the course following practice rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, they described the experience with a sense of awe. Minjee Lee, the Open’s defending champion, was struck by the walk down the fairway on 18. “It was actually really quite quiet for me,” she says. “Everything just kind of went quiet for me, and I could only hear my heartbeat.” For Nelly Korda, each step revealed something special. “I feel like you get to a hole and you’re like ‘this is my favorite view,’ and then you get to another hole and, ‘no, this is actually my favorite view,’” she says.

“People have been talking about how Pebble is like sensory overload,” adds amateur Emilia Migliaccio, who will both play and take on broadcast duties for Peacock. “Everything just feels different to a greater amount.”

These are people who spend their days on courses around the world. That they should speak with such wonder says everything. For the first time ever, the biggest event on the women’s golf schedule plays on one of the game’s most treasured courses. (You can read more about the players and the tournament in tomorrow’s edition of the Weekly.)

At 7am on Thursday morning, Kelly Xu, an amateur from Claremont, along with Haeji Kang and Lindy Duncan, will play from the first tee. At the same time, amateur Sadie Englemann, with pros Gabriela Ruffels and Charlotte Thomas, start from the 10th tee.

What will be going through their minds knowing they are the first?