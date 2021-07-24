Marielle Argueza here, and I’m here to report on more signs of things creeping back to normal. Whatever that state of existence means to you now, it’s nonetheless heartening to see that familiar faces are coming back. (Even if, per new health recommendations, those faces are masked.)
One recent example: Monterey Jazz Festival tickets were almost gone just hours after they went to market. Four days later, they were sold out entirely.
The first festival to officially reopen the Monterey County Fairgrounds as, well, a fairgrounds, is none other than the Artichoke Festival, today and tomorrow. Sure, it’s not the world-famous Jazz Festival, but it is that kind of locals’ celebration of regional pride—in this case, artichokes—that’s a little nudge to residents that there are people hard at work reviving those gatherings we grew up knowing and attending.
On a smaller scale, non-local (but otherwise familiar face to many) Savannah Fuentes, a renowned flamenco dancer, is touring again. I interviewed her in 2019 (what now seems like ages ago), when I noticed how frequently she’d stop to perform locally. We clicked immediately after she told me she loved hip-hop. She’s once again in town with two performances, and I couldn’t be more excited. Things are happening again. Enjoy.
