Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about my personal calendar, which currently features more pre-planned social events than it has in quite a while. (Delayed 2020 wedding season, anyone?).
Rationally or not, these plans still feel tenuous to me. But there’s no question that events are back. From birthday parties to concerts, plays and local bar trivia nights, people are getting out and doing more. And that means it’s time for us to reimagine the Weekly’s Hot Picks section for the brave new normal. Starting in this week’s print edition, we’re stepping away from the To-Do List, a format designed for at-home entertainment, culture and connection in the pandemic era, and back toward a calendar-style selection of our favorite events happening on any given week.
In this first edition there’s music, drive-in movies and a chance to get outdoors and take over the streets of Soledad. As these pages evolve, we hope you’ll find new ways to connect with the community after so many months apart. (Please remember that venues or organizers might have their own Covid safety requirements and that masks and distancing are still recommended, especially in crowded settings.)
The return of the calendar also means we want to hear from you: What are the events that you are organizing, hosting or involved in that we should know about and possibly include? Send us suggestions early and often (at least two weeks in advance of the event, please) to calendar@mcweekly.com. While we can’t promise that every event will be listed, we do like to curate a calendar that is diverse in terms of type of event, location, price range and intended audience, and helps tell the story of the creative happenings in our community in any given week. We are also planning to bring back the Weekly’s annual Fall Arts Preview later in September, and we’ll be looking to populate that with cultural events happening through the end of 2021. Last but certainly not least, stay tuned for an announcement about our updated online event calendar too, coming soon.
So what are you waiting for? Put on those dancing shoes and head to Babaloo Cuban Cafe for salsa night tonight, or catch electric violinist Razzvio at Hahn Estate tomorrow. If you’ve got any calendar questions or suggestions, you know where to find me.
