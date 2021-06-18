As of June 15, California is open for gatherings and events. Every day, I open my inbox to find multiple press releases announcing big cultural events are returning, be it the Sea Otter Classic or the Monterey Jazz Festival. On the money side of things, these events bring in much-needed revenue for the area. In a more unquantifiable way, they also bring us together in ways Zoom meetings, phone calls and livestreaming can’t.
I’ve also seen a surge of new events, like the increasing ubiquity of Juneteenth events. So this week you’ll read about the return of beloved events like the multi-day Rock ‘n’ Rod, which will be in-person. You’ll also notice that everyone is trying to feel what’s right for them. Youth Music Monterey County is offering a blended spring concert that you can stream on YouTube or attend in-person.
As we wait to figure out what feels normal in terms of large gatherings again (state restrictions remain only for mega-events), I think the important thing is to show up in any way that we can. Events are not one-person projects. It takes many hands and many months to pull off concerts, festivals and showcases. Whether you feel like streaming a concert instead of attending, or donating to your favorite event because you have other plans, anything helps in rebuilding the arts and cultural scene. This week on our To Do List, we’ve got a handful of events you might want to check out, from a youth orchestra to the inaugural Salinas Juneteenth celebration.
