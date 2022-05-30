Events to mark this Memorial Day offer both patriotic reflection and fun.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, wishing you a peaceful and thoughtful Memorial Day, especially if you are remembering a specific servicemember today. Depending on your relationship with this holiday, which serves as an opportunity to remember and honor Americans who have died during their service as part of the armed forces, there are options for how to mark the day.

At 10am this morning, at the Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, a more somber ceremony will commence featuring the Epic Flag escorted by American Legion Epic Riders; color guard by Everett Alvarez High School NJROTC; remarks from U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta; and a proclamation from Gov. Gavin Newsom presented by CalVet. The cemetery is the result of many years of community effort, and it marked its first in-ground burial about a year ago on May 18, 2021 (more on that story below).

Then, in the afternoon, the 38-piece Monterey County Pops! orchestra will perform their annual Memorial Day concert, back on the Colton Hall lawn this year after two years off. The concert will begin with a lineup of more serious, patriotic tunes—that’s what’s on the setlist for the openers, the Cypressaires Barbershop Chorus, who begin at 1pm and what’s first up for Pops! beginning at 2pm, too. The national anthem will be accompanied by a color guard by the Monterey High School Junior ROTC and followed up by a performance of the Armed Forces Salute.

From there, the music will turn to more popular, and contemporary, Americana. This, according to Conductor Carl Christensen, is what the pops model is all about. “We want it to be fun—we want to have something for everyone,” Christensen says. “There’s a place for all sorts of music.” Concertgoers will be treated to the premier of a new overture about the Chukchansi tribe by composer and horn player Jackie Orzel and—and Christensen is especially looking forward to this—a medley of songs from the hit musical Hamilton.

Both events are free and open to all. Christensen invites concertgoers to bring a picnic, a blanket or lawn chair, and enjoy an afternoon outdoors. But if you can’t make it, and you’d still like to hear the music, you can stream the concert on the Monterey County Pops! website.

However you observe the day, we hope you find the meaning or celebration that you're seeking.

