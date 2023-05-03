Sara Rubin here, feeling heartache for a child I never knew, and for her family. Last Wednesday, a week ago tonight at about 6:30pm, 11-year-old Natalie Romero Puente discovered a gun in her family’s Salinas home and accidentally shot herself. She died from the gunshot wound. She was a fifth-grader at Creekside Elementary School.

The grief her family feels is undoubtedly immense. And it is undoubtedly compounded by the circumstances leading up to this tragic accident. While police are still investigating, Salinas Police Cmdr. John Murray says the gun belonged to her older brother. Murray describes the handgun only in general terms, to say it was not a so-called ghost gun, but that it was not lawfully possessed, and was not stored safely.

In a country that has more guns than people, there are certain motions we as a society have learned to go through in the aftermath of shooting deaths of various sorts. After the accidental death of a child, who may not recognize a gun as loaded, there are talking points about safe gun ownership and proper storage. (In 2019, I wrote a cover story about a network of parents who organized a local chapter of Moms Demand Action, aiming to normalize conversations about responsible gun ownership and safe storage. Their initiative is called Be SMART, which stands for: Secure all guns in your home and vehicles; Model responsible behavior around guns; Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes; Recognize the role of guns in suicide; and Tell your peers about Be SMART to spread the word.)

Murray says such discussions about responsible gun ownership are important, but in this case, irrelevant—a gun that is not legally acquired and registered by its owner is a gun that is unlikely to be in a safe, locked, or unloaded. Instead, it’s likely to be hidden—but kids are notoriously good at finding things that are hidden.

“The conversation about safe storage begins with lawful possession of firearms,” Murray says. “Someone who’s trying to secret a firearm, potentially hiding it from their family—their starting point is not gun safety and gun storage.

“There are two separate conversations,” Murray adds. “One is about legitimate gun ownership and how you are storing that weapon. Then there’s illicit gun possession of a street gun, and someone trying to hide it. In my long career of taking a lot of guns off of criminals, they are not conscientious about storage.”

Murray describes himself as a supporter of the Second Amendment, and somebody interested in having the first conversation only among legal, responsible gun owners, and continuing to get illegal weapons like this one off the street.

While the investigation continues and the District Attorney has not filed charges, there is of course a chance that Romero Puente’s 18-year-old brother will find himself in criminal court over the illegal possession of a gun‚ not to mention the weight of guilt and blame.

“This is an awful incident,” says Murray, himself the father of a 12-year-old, finding himself unable to stop thinking about it. I can’t stop thinking about it either, the immense suffering of this family.

Every gun death is a preventable death. After the fact we can revisit the decisions that were made. But we must also look forward, and each do everything we can to prevent the worst from happening to more children.