Everything goes, even the people in our lives. But that’s not always a bad thing.
Good morning.
Marielle Argueza here thinking about transitions lately. Maybe it’s the weather, but it feels like my surroundings are quieter, like the air is different. It also has to do with the people around me.
My little sister is applying to college and at some point next year, she’ll pack her bags and be on her own, maybe eventually enjoying some normal college experiences – like trying to find a study spot during finals week. Then there is my friend Sharon Hsu. We’ve been through a lot together, from hiking trips to poking at a lot of dead things at the beach. (She’s a marine biologist, so we’re always poking at things that repulse and fascinate us – it’s a fine line.)
After years of studying at Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, she’s landed a job on the East Coast. In our most recent conversation, we talked about how she felt like she had outgrown the area. She is ready for the next chapter.
I thought I’d be sad, like people were just passing through my life. But instead I’m happy for them. Seasons change and so do the faces you see on the regular basis. And like the deep fall, the air is different and suddenly it’s spring and something else is blooming.
– Marielle Argueza staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
