Exploring solutions for the Salinas Valley’s water needs.

David Schmalz here, thinking about water. More specifically, I’m thinking about the water supply in the northern Salinas Valley, which has long been in a critical state of overdraft.
In last week’s issue of the Weekly, I wrote a story about how seawater intrusion continues to worsen in the northern part of the valley, which is a result of that overdraft. In natural conditions, without any pumping, the water in the aquifers moves downward, toward the Monterey Bay, but when over-pumping occurs, that pressure differential reverses as groundwater levels decline—seawater starts to intrude inland into the aquifers, eventually reaching a point of salinity to where it can’t be used to irrigate crops.
It’s a problem that was first detected locally in 1944, and has only gotten worse in the years since. And it’s created a time bomb: many coastal growers have drilled wells into the “deep aquifer,” which is at least 900 feet deep and contains water believed to be at least 20,000 years old, or even 30,000. Suffice to say, that water is not recharging anytime soon. Also worrying is that residents of Salinas, as well as those in Marina and some in Seaside, get much of their water from the deep aquifer, too.
Over the years, the Monterey County Water Resources Agency has initiated a few projects to help stave off seawater intrusion and bring the basin back into balance. While those projects may have helped slow it, none have succeeded in stopping its march inland.
In this week’s issue, I wrote about the latest project MCWRA is proposing to that end—the Interlake Tunnel, a two-mile long tunnel that would allow water to be moved from Lake Nacimiento to Lake San Antonio (which doesn’t fill at the same rate) in extremely wet years like this one. The draft environmental impact report for the project was released in January and is currently in the public review period. The logic behind the project is that it will allow more water storage and, in turn, increased releases from San Antonio to help recharge the aquifers in the northern Salinas Valley. But with an estimated cost of $180 million, the question is: is it worth the cost? And who’s going to pay?
One problem with the logic behind the down-the-line promise of the Interlake Tunnel (that it could lead to a better ability to recharge aquifers in the northern valley) is that water released from the reservoirs takes three days to reach Spreckels, miles downriver. And along the way, much of that water will sink into aquifers in the southern valley, which is not currently out of balance, and perhaps even more of it will be lost to evapotranspiration after being sucked up by invasive arundo and tamarisk plants. Arundo, in particular, consumes massive amounts of water, and unfortunately, the California Invasive Plant Council determined more than a decade ago that the Salinas River watershed has the second-largest arundo infestation in the state, totaling about 1,500 acres. That means that as much as 90 percent of the water released from the reservoirs is gone before it reaches the northern valley.
One potential solution—though one not identified in the draft EIR—would be to build a pipeline from the reservoirs to the northern valley so that none of that water is lost to invasive plants, evaporation and to other basins that aren’t in overdraft.
But Lew Bauman, MCWRA’s interim general manager, says while that’s an idea that’s been talked about over the years, it’s just that—talk. I’m not a hydrologist, but I would argue that solutions to the northern valley’s state of overdraft should be crafted to create maximum impact. As currently proposed, I don’t think the Interlake Tunnel does that. But if it included a pipeline, I think things would look better downriver.
It’s also worth remembering that agriculture, the county’s top economic engine, as well as nearly 200,000 residents in the northern valley, rely on this increasingly tenuous groundwater supply. The stakes are high, and proposed solutions should be creative, bold and most importantly, effective.
