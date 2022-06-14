Fifty years after Watergate, former government staffers hope we can learn from the past.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about how history repeats itself. While the nation has been consumed in the past few days with the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, what feels like an unprecedented process in an unprecedented time, there is in fact a playbook for this, and it dates to 50 years ago this Friday.

June 17, 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the break-in of the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. What followed that low point in government misconduct was something of a high-water mark in government accountability—the Senate Select Committee on Presidential Campaign Activities delved deep into thousands of pages of evidence, then-President Richard Nixon’s crimes were publicly aired, and he was impeached and resigned from office. The system—despite Nixon’s efforts to derail it—worked. Power was held to account.

To mark the occasion, some 200 staff members who worked on the Watergate hearings and press who covered them will gather for a reunion this Friday, in the Kennedy Caucus Room, the site of the original Senate Select Committee hearings in 1973.

The guest list includes Gene Boyce, lead investigator and associate counsel for the Select Committee; Special Prosecutor Richard Ben-Veniste; Assistant Special Prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks; and others.

It also includes Gordon Freedman, who lives in Carmel Valley and who 50 years ago was a college student who wanted to do something serious about upholding democracy—so he drove to Washington, knocked on doors, and got a job as an administrator in Sen. Herman Talmadge’s, D-Georgia, office, reviewing letters for potential evidence.

Five years ago, Freedman was compelled to gather up Watergate archives and create a website making them accessible in one, digital place for the public. He was motivated then by what looked like another low point: evidence of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign, followed by the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. (Remember all that news, that feels like a lifetime ago?)

Freedman is part of the organizing committee for this 50th reunion, and he’s clear that it’s not about getting together with former colleagues for old time’s sake—it’s about systems for protecting democratic institutions, and how startlingly relevant that is today.

“I don’t think it’s any mistake that the Jan. 6 Committee organized this around the 50th anniversary,” Freedman says. “Watergate was a playbook for this committee. It’s very similar: How do you check runaway chief executive power?

“It’s such an important issue now because we realize there are loopholes in the Constitution. Depending on the political will, it’s hard to bring a president to justice if all the stars aren't aligned properly.”

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

It’s very possible that during this investigation, the stars are not aligned properly. During Watergate, Nixon went from winning the presidency in a landslide victory to widespread public support for impeachment just under a year later—and the stars aligning in a democratic system ultimately means the American public supports a change in direction. They did, partly because in 1973, there was still a devotion to truth.

Five years ago, I wrote about Freedman and his organizing the 45th-anniversary reunion. At the time, I interviewed Lowell Weicker, the only surviving U.S. senator who served on the Watergate Committee.

He told me he was skeptical about the claims early on: “At the outset, I was very much in Nixon’s camp,” Weicker recalled. “I didn’t quite understand what all the brouhaha was about. As we proceeded and more and more facts came to light, it was pretty clear we had a major problem on our hands.”

That kind of thought process—the simple act of opening one’s mind to be persuaded of a truth that transcends politics—feels tragically remote today. In a deeply divided nation, it’s not clear the reams of evidence gathered by the Jan. 6 Committee, in the tradition of the Watergate Committee, will have the power to sway the public.

It all makes Freedman feel like the need to preserve the Watergate archive is ever more important for the future. To that end, he is working on a new project, watergate.org, to examine runaway presidential powers and the highly complex process of how to check them. The website, with an extensive archive of materials, went live today and is already packed with reading material. (For a fast primer, check out this timeline.)

Rufus L. Edmisten was Deputy Chief Counsel for the Watergate Senate Select Committee on Presidential Campaign Activities and former Attorney General and Secretary of State for North Carolina. He is the official host of Friday’s reunion, and puts it this way: “As we reflect on the lessons of Watergate 50 years later, we hope to call attention to the urgent need for respectful bipartisanship, independent institutions of government, and a societal commitment to the truth.”

Here’s to hoping a nod to history helps us apply those principles to the present—and future.

Read full newsletter here.