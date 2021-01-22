Finding common ground is hard. But maybe we can start by recognizing, and acknowledging, others’ good intentions.
Good afternoon.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about the many levels of compromise and cooperation necessary in this world. Often, it can seem difficult enough to find common ground within our families, with our neighbors or among our fellow Americans—let alone the rest of the globe. But some things really are that big.
Today, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons goes into effect. TPNW is the first multilateral nuclear disarmament treaty in over two decades. It declares that ratifying nations must “never under any circumstances develop, test, produce, manufacture or otherwise acquire, possess or stockpile nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices.” United Nations Secretary General António Guterres called it “an important step towards a world free of nuclear weapons.”
Locally, the Peace Coalition of Monterey County celebrated by displaying a message at Window on the Bay park from 3-4:30pm. “U.N. TREATY PROHIBITING NUCLEAR WEAPONS BECOMES INTERNATIONAL LAW TODAY!!” their message read, in blocky black and white letters. It rained a little as chairperson Sidney Ramsden Scott and Lynn Hamilton put up the letters, but then, for a moment at least, the sun broke out and cleared blue sky over the bay. I stood and spoke with Ramsden Scott and Hamilton as they flashed peace signs at the cars whooshing by on Del Monte Avenue. A few cars honked.
TPNW was initially approved by 122 nations at the U.N. General Assembly in July 2017 and opened for signatures in September 2017. Over the years that followed, activists and supporters of the treaty, led by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), slowly worked toward the signature threshold needed for it to enter into force. On Oct. 24, 2020 Honduras became the 50th nation to ratify the treaty, thereby setting the clock for it to become effective in 90 days.
The United States has not signed on to TPNW. In fact, just this past October, the U.S. sent a letter urging other signatories to back out. “Although we recognize your sovereign right to ratify or accede to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), we believe that you have made a strategic error and should withdraw your instrument of ratification or accession,” the letter stated. And the U.S. isn’t the only nuclear power that isn’t a part of it—countries like the United Kingdom, Russia, China and France haven’t signed on either.
Ramsden Scott has written to President Biden and Vice President Harris, as well as all her local representatives, on the issue. She knows that ratification won’t happen overnight, but she’s hopeful that the country’s new leaders will at least express their broad support for the treaty. “We can at least recognize that the intent of this treaty is a good one,” she says.
Finding common ground is hard. But maybe we can start—locally, nationally and internationally—by recognizing, and acknowledging, others’ good intentions.
-Tajha Chappellet-Lanier, Monterey County NOW editor, tajha@mcweekly.com
