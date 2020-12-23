Finding some meaning in cheesy holiday cards.
Good afternoon.
The other week I found myself doing something I thought I never would do. Posing with my household in the middle of Garland Ranch Regional Park, on top of a pile of leaves, so that I would be able to send off some holiday cards to my good friends and family. I felt ridiculous as passersby stopped and stared. One of them even offered to take the picture, which of course, I politely declined.
This is not normal for me. On the receiving end of holiday cards, it never felt very special to receive a posed photo, especially because in the back of my mind, I knew the sender probably spent 20 minutes wrangling the children or pets just to sit still, only to send this one photo to 50 “close” friends.
But this year, I’m posing for cheesy holiday cards, buying the ridiculously large Christmas tree (for a household of two, plus Lulu the dog), standing in line for two hours at the post office to send packages and orchestrating a cookie exchange.
I’m not doing all of this because I’m desperate for normalcy—I threw that out with the bathwater a long time ago. It’s because I want to feel closer to those I love, and I’ve found new meaning in traditions that I once thought lacked purpose. It’s because wrapping presents makes me feel productive and because thinking of nontraditional gifts stokes my creativity. So go for the enormous tree, deck the halls, or do whatever tradition you wouldn’t normally partake in and find a new purpose in the act.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
