Fireworks can be a celebratory joy—but remember to use common sense and stay safe.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about the holiday ahead and the celebrations that come with it.

The tradition of using fireworks as a celebration pre-dates the American experiment, by a lot. According to the Smithsonian, the idea first caught on in China circa 200 BCE, and it started by tossing bamboo stalks into a fire—the effect was that they’d pop loudly. China later led the way into developing modern fireworks thanks to also developing modern war technology. By 1200 CE, they had the first gunpowder cannons; the concept applies just as well to celebratory fireworks.

Americans were quick to pick up on fireworks, and used them to celebrate the very first July Fourth, in 1777, and they’ve been part of the holiday ever since.

Of course, big fireworks shows are not a thing in Monterey County, so locally you’ll have to settle for the “safe and sane” variety, but these can be a lot of fun. They still crackle, pop and whiz, and produce a little light show—all close to the ground. They still present an opportunity to gather outside with neighbors, in the driveway or front yard, and feel a buzz of celebratory excitement of the same variety people have been feeling for more than 2,000 years.

Safe and sane fireworks are sold on a limited basis—by a handful of vendors in the cities where they are permitted, in Salinas, Seaside, Marina, Soledad, King City, Gonzales and Greenfield. (Look for the Fire Marshal’s seal to verify the fireworks you are buying are legit.)

These are not the mega displays that go off high up in the sky, but they are an excellent compromise. In a place with severe fire danger, these more contained options provide an important safety option.

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

An important note that all fireworks—safe and sane varieties included—are banned in places outside of the cities where they are sold. That means all beaches, all BLM land, all Forest Service land, all of unincorporated Monterey County. That’s largely a fire prevention measure, as Monterey County Regional Fire Department reminds us: “We are fortunate to reside in such a beautiful area surrounded by open spaces and wild lands, so please help us keep our citizens safe by not using fireworks [in] jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

“The Fourth of July is a wonderful American tradition; remember to celebrate safely and legally.”

Those ways include a bunch of events for various age groups; check the Weekly’s calendar of events for details. There is one city-sponsored commercial fireworks display this year, happening at dusk on Monday, July 4, in Patriot Park in Greenfield.

Happy Fourth, and be safe out there.

Read full newsletter here.