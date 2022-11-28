First 5 California organizes to help little kids deal with big emotions.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about how taking simple measures can have a big impact on kids. First 5 California—a state-wide initiative that aims to improve the lives of babies, young children and their families—launched The Dragon Song last month, a new initiative to provide mental health support.

One of the driving factors behind this campaign is the fact that thousands of kids are experiencing severe depression in the state. According to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s master plan for Kid’s Mental Health, over 284,000 children are experiencing major depression in California and two out of three don’t receive treatment.

Young children are just learning how to identify and manage their emotions. They feel big feelings like frustration, fear or anger—and many times they don’t know how to let those feelings out. Angelo Williams, chief deputy director at First 5 California and a dad, explains that breathing is something kids and adults alike can do to calm themselves. “Our greatest hope is that this will be an offering and a tool to parents to make them more aware of stressful situations and what they can do to help themselves and their child to work through it,” he says.

Breathing can be a powerful tool to help regulate emotions. The process is very simple. It’s about practicing deep breathing—with a roar at the end while exhaling—with your kids and using it when they are having a tantrum or can’t manage their emotions or stress. The goal is to give them a tool they can use to unwind and self-regulate. “Childhood in many cases is about the habits that you build up over time,” Williams says. “We're hoping to provide parents with this habit that is fun, that can be creative that can spark their imagination, and at the same time, provide that lifelong kind of focus and awareness on stress, and how to deal with it.”

The Dragon Song started in October, before the beginning of the holiday season, and that timing is no coincidence. Many kids will experience a different dynamic during the holidays including large crowds, meeting new people and a disruption of their normal routine. This time it will be even more drastic since many kids experienced the holidays differently during the pandemic. For some kids, “this is the first time that they're actually going to be surrounded by people in different places,” Williams notes.

I asked Williams why they chose a dragon for their campaign. He said many youngsters have a fascination with fantasy and dragons. “They just happen to be popular at the moment [and] kind of collided in a very positive way,” he says.

First 5 California is spreading the word about this campaign and everyone can help by recording themselves singing the Dragon Song and sharing it on social media with the hashtags #DragonSong and #LittleKidsBigEmotions. The Dragon Song is also available in a Spanish version.

While the campaign is focused on young children, anyone can benefit from doing breathing exercises. So if you’re feeling stressed this holiday season, why not try a dragon roar?

