For a brief time, the pandemic gave scholars a clear view of human impact on the natural world.

Happy Monday everyone. Christopher Neely here, grateful to be moving freely about town but also pondering those early months of pandemic lockdown, two years ago.

The jarring images of that time, from the empty Los Angeles freeways to a vacant Times Square, mark a significant point in the arc of modern humanity and have been emblazoned into our collective memory. Dark, uncertain times that have this weird way of feeling as recent as they do distant.

Yet, amid the death and chaos, we’ve learned how rare of an opportunity those lockdown months presented to us to gain a better understanding of human impact on the natural world. There were visual examples, such as a clear view of the San Gabriel Mountains behind the Los Angeles skyline; audible examples, when a halt in shipping meant quieter oceans; and examples that require measurement by environmental experts and statisticians, such as reduced levels of emissions and harmful particle pollution.

Professor Steven Kim teaches statistics at CSU Monterey Bay. Along with a pair of senior students Carina Huerta and Deanna Walter, Kim recently published a set of graphs that show the lockdown between April and June 2020 significantly reduced levels of particulate matter 2.5, or PM2.5, in three Monterey County communities. PM2.5 is a type of particle pollution released into the air that contains microscopic solids or liquid droplets that measure up to 2.5 micrometers in diameter—for context, the average human hair is 70 micrometers in diameter. Due to their size, they are difficult to remove from the human body once inhaled and are harmful to health. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, PM2.5 is, “emitted directly from a source, such as construction sites, unpaved roads, fields, smokestacks or fires. Most particles form in the atmosphere as a result of complex reactions of chemicals.”

According to the localized study, PM2.5 levels fell in the three Monterey County communities measured by the EPA during the lockdown. Carmel Valley saw a decrease of 10.9 percent compared to the average PM2.5 levels between 2015-19; King City fell 13.4 percent and Salinas dropped 22.7 percent. Interestingly, over the same period in 2021, Carmel Valley’s dropped even further (33.4 percent). Salinas’ levels of PM2.5 increased, but remained below the pre-pandemic average by 7.9 percent, while King City’s surged past its pre-pandemic particle pollution levels by 24.8 percent.

“The pandemic had a positive impact on air quality, but it only lasted during the lockdown period,” Kim says. “This indirectly proves that human activity is the main reason for these pollutants.”

The trio from CSUMB are careful to acknowledge that this is not an urgent situation, yet. Walter says, “It’s just something people should take into consideration.” Kim, a Pacific Grove resident who was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, says his home country reached an urgent situation during its industrialization in the 1980s and 1990s because no one was paying close enough attention.

“I wish that people here will pay attention to air quality when it is still good right now. If this becomes more serious, it will be very hard to fix,” Kim says.

Huerta and Walter, under Kim’s supervision, are working to publish the findings in a final paper for their statistics class. Kim says it is work that future statistics students at CSUMB will be able to continually build upon.

