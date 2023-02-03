For a local organizer, meeting the Pope to share stories from the field is an honor—and a call to do more.

Celia Jiménez here, remembering the time I watched on television when Pope John Paul II came to Mexico in the ’90s. There was solemnity to the event, even with crowds waiting on both sides of the streets to wave at the Pope and his Popemobile—a modified car equipped with a glass box in which the Pope rode during his public appearances.
I’m not sure what the odds are of meeting the Pope in person and being with him in his living room, but it would be extraordinary, the equivalent of meeting a figure like the Dalai Lama or a head of state.
But that’s what Tim McManus, the lead organizer for the group Communities Organized for Relational Power in Action (COPA), did last October when he met Pope Francis. McManus was part of an Industrial Areas Foundation delegation that met with the Pope in the Vatican. The IAF is the largest network of faith- and community-based organizations in the country, and COPA is one of its members.
McManus sat next to Pope Francis in his living room, where the group talked about local issues and about COPA’s work, which includes training 500 faith leaders—including priests, deacons, nuns and lay leaders—to listen effectively to their communities and identify concerns.
To those who follow COPA’s important civic work in Monterey County—which includes advocating for measures like a health insurance program for undocumented immigrant residents (what became a county insurance plan called Esperanza Care)—it might be easy to forget that faith underlies the organization’s mission. While it’s engaged in secular matters, the roots are based in religious tradition, so the opportunity to meet the Pope was not accidental.
McManus says he was honored when he was invited to be part of the delegation. “You're here to talk about real people, real stories and real experiences,” he says. He says it was a special experience to speak with the Pope and feel his presence. “I knew I represented a whole lot more than just me in that meeting.” The delegation shared stories about the work they are doing in their communities. “I talked to him about the work [COPA members have] done here, in the Monterey Diocese, and in Salinas,” McManus says.
That work includes a lot to be proud of: Rental assistance during the pandemic; planting the seeds of what became a well organized, countywide community health worker program called VIDA (and then advocating, successfully, to extend it); and getting health insurance plans for people who otherwise would fall through insurance cracks, among COPA’s other local successes.
After sharing that past work with the Pope, McManus says they are working on what’s coming next. One objective is to deepen the training within the Diocese for immigrant leaders in how to organize.
