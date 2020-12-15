Good afternoon.
Sara Rubin here, writing to tell you about a hopeful conversation I had.
It starts with a new addition to the long list of things that got canceled this year: Today, Dec. 15, was supposed to feature a small, socially distanced outdoor dedication ceremony at the Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District’s Joyce Stevens Monterey Pine Preserve. Then came the stay-at-home-orders, and the dedication ceremony was postponed until a date uncertain. So I called Joyce Stevens instead of celebrating in person.
If that seems like a minor blip in the great scheme of cancellations, Joyce Stevens herself does not disagree with you. She’s humble about the whole thing—leading the charge to do a creative land deal to preserve the 850-acres parcel, and having it named after her. “I just swallowed it in embarrassment,” she says of the name.
It’s hard to imagine Stevens, a retired architect for Fort Ord and long-time conservation champion, being embarrassed. At 93, she is apologetic about forgetfulness, yet she remembers a lot of specific (and extraordinary) moments. There was the time Stilwell Hall, built 280 feet from the ocean, was eventually demolished as that distance from the ocean shrank; Stevens remembers arriving for a site visit and asking, “Where’s the bar?” She also remembers a beer truck driver showing off his skill at rolling kegs down the ramp.
And she remembers when a botanist wanted to get Fort Ord’s native plant species protected, and asked Stevens for help. “I said, ‘well I can help you. The first thing you do when you write to a general is say something nice about him.” So Stevens ghost-wrote a letter. “In the first sentence or two, I implied that he was so knowledgeable on so many things, especially Fort Ord, that it would come as no surprise…I didn’t overdo it, but I did get something in there to let him know we already knew he was a genius.”
The way the Joyce Stevens Monterey Pine Preserve came to be protected is a little less sly. Pebble Beach Company was prepared to sell the land, and Stevens—along with other members of Monterey Pine Forest Watch—lobbied the Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District to buy it. And in 2014, they acquired the property for $7.45 million. It’s adjacent to Jacks Peak County Park, and is home to at least 10 rare and endangered species.
Stevens grew up in Alaska, then got divorced and moved with her young daughter to Carmel, a place she’d heard of near the Los Padres National Forest—an idea that appealed to her for clean air. That was before she’d heard of Monterey pine trees, and before she ended up living in Carmel Woods, flanked by the towering trees.
“Their distribution is very limited,” she explains. “There are only five stands in the world. On the other hand, it’s the most widely planted tree in the world, because of the paper and pulp industry—they grow like cauliflowers. But that’s not really a Monterey pine, it’s a disgrace to call them that in a monoculture.”
Preserving 850 acres in one of those five remaining stands feels like a victory, but Stevens worries about the longer-term life of our Monterey pine forests—the trees live to roughly 120-150 years old, and the current batch of mature trees likely is near the end of its lifespan. She’s a realist. So I asked her, given our overall failures to address environmental crises, how it feels to have saved 850 acres, a little blip in the scheme of things. That’s where perspective comes in again: “we can’t just sit here. We can’t do nothing. If you can’t do nothing, you better do your best.”
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
