Happy belated Thanksgiving and a warm welcome to the beginning of the end of 2021. Christopher Neely here, thinking about leftovers but also wondering how many times I will be able to play the Vince Guaraldi Trio holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas, before my family asks me to change the music.
Each year, I marvel over the atmosphere created by so many cultures having year-end festivities. For me, the holiday season always feels less like a celebration of events within a specific religion and more like a plainly human phenomenon of collective joy, gratitude and reflection—something ingrained so deeply in our DNA that no corporate co-opting or December to Remember Sales Events could ever take it away, despite their increasingly aggressive efforts.
For many, the holidays are equal parts feeling and flavor. Despite what we eat throughout the rest of the year, this is the time when we pay homage to our roots and dust off those timeless recipes and traditions that have survived generations. It’s kind of like building a bridge to the past to keep family histories alive, even if just for a day. The cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly highlights a handful of family staples, from cod cakes to gelatin molds, and each recipe has its own genesis and survival story.
Growing up, I always loved hearing about the traditional spread of seven fishes served up by Italian families, and enjoying leftover latkes and matzo ball soup shared by my Jewish friends. In my family, Noche Buena, or Christmas Eve, is all about celebrating our Cuban roots. That means three-day marinated pork, black beans cooked in a sofrito with rice, yuca fries and twice-fried green plantains, known as tostones. The meal, which my mother has cooked for almost 30 years, is the star in our holiday season orbit.
The heart of the tradition has remained precious but my mom admits the details have evolved over generations. As a girl growing up in Miami, she says Noche Buena involved her grandfather, a political refugee from Cuba, slow-roasting a full pig in her backyard for days. That pig would then land, in full, on the dinner table. She still remembers in vivid detail having to sometimes sit next to the head, an apple shoved in its mouth.
After she got married and started a family, my mom took the Noche Buena torch from her mother, but substituted the full pig for a nice piece of pork loin from a local butcher. Instead of rotating the pig over a fire for days ahead of time, she rotates the loin in marinade for days ahead of time. Yuca as her grandparents would cook it was a hard sell to her young children, so she started cutting them like french fries. And 20 years ago my father, who doesn’t have any Cuban blood as far as we know, added a now crucial piece to the tradition: using the leftovers to make Cuban sandwiches on Christmas evening. The details change but the heart remains.
I asked my mom recently about her choice to uphold the Noche Buena tradition for our family. She says it’s a “chosen responsibility,” all about “keeping the Cuban part of our family alive and keeping my grandparents part of our family.” As young children, my siblings and I didn’t always love all the intense flavors of the Cuban kitchen, but my mother stayed steadfast.
And we’re grateful she never wavered because now, after decades, those spices and smells, and the sound of plantains frying in vegetable oil, are at the center of our holiday memories—just like they were for my great grandparents. In feeling and flavor, our ancestors live on.
Okay, I’ve shared mine, now it’s time to share yours. What are some of your holiday meal traditions? As always, I would love to hear from you.
