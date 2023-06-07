David Schmalz here. Yesterday, I had the pleasure of chatting with Armando Arias, a founding professor and former dean at CSU Monterey Bay, who retired May 31. It was a refreshing reminder that there are amazing, impactful people all around us.

I was told about his retirement last week by Ignacio Ornelas, a civil rights historian at Stanford and a CSUMB alum who considers Arias a mentor. “Armando’s door was literally always open,” Ornelas says. Arias was a dean of the School of Social, Behavioral & Global Studies, and for Ornelas, he was an inspiration—someone to talk with and learn from about Latino history, academia and life in general. Their relationship didn’t end when Ornelas graduated: “He’s very good about staying in touch with former students,” Ornelas says. “You don’t always see that, he has a very genuine compassion.”

Arias, who was awarded a CSUMB President’s Medal (an actual medal) in January, has spent his career helping to build curricula at new universities. A native of San Diego’s Barrio Logan and graduate of UC San Diego—both undergrad and graduate school—he then went on to work for the university to help facilitate its expansion. He did the same thing at Texas A&M when it underwent an expansion, in large part thanks to then-Texas governor Ann Richards, who served for four years starting in 1991 and was the last Democrat and woman to hold the Lone Star State’s top office.

Arias, whose parents were active in the Chicano movement, was drawn from San Diego to Texas because of the lack of doctorate degree opportunities for Latinos in the state; they barely existed, and he set out to help change that.

César Chávez has been a major influence in Arias’s life—he published a book about him in 2020 titled Theorizing César Chávez—and Chávez’s work in the Salinas Valley was part of what inspired Arias to leave Texas and come to CSUMB in 1994, before the university even had a faculty; Arias helped build the curriculum and hire professors.

In doing so, he ensured the university stayed true to its founding mission statement to serve “working class and historically undereducated and low-income populations” and for the curriculum to be “of sufficient breadth and depth to meet statewide and regional needs, specifically those involving both inner-city and isolated rural populations, and needs relevant to communities in the immediate Tri-County region (Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito).”

“To me he’s kind of an unsung hero,” Ornelas says.

As for his retirement, Arias says he doesn’t plan to stop working, exactly: Aside from helping five students finish their senior capstone projects in the coming months, he’s working on a project related to dementia, something he’s experienced through his mother. There’s a technology now that can translate people’s thoughts into words, he says, and “I want to reverse engineer that and give happy thoughts for people with dementia.”

Arias, who turns 70 this summer, certainly doesn’t make it sound like he'll be fully retiring any time soon.