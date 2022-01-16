Fran Lebowitz is bringing biting social commentary, and her big-city persona, to Carmel.

Aga Popęda here, hoping you will find the time to read my conversation with legendary New York City persona Fran Lebowitz and that you will enjoy it almost as much as I did.

I discovered Lebowitz along with other millennials, about a year ago. She was a guest on one of the podcasts I like, Talk Easy with Fran Fragoso. It was November 2020, I was self-isolating in rural Arizona, working from home and leaving only to hike the desert around my house. It was my second year since leaving the East Coast and consuming Lebowitz’s biting remarks felt so comforting. She effortlessly took me to the city that we all know and love (from our past, from trips, but also from shows and movies) in times when traveling was certainly not an option. Lebowitz makes her listeners feel NYC. Immediately after listening to one conversation, I looked up ten other interviews, all equally funny.

Lebowitz doesn’t write anymore. With time, she stopped producing art and seemingly became art instead. She declared a hatred for digital watches and calculators already in a 1978 CBC interview—cigarette at hand—explaining that no person should have a power to, let’s say, multiply 14 by 1567. That’s just too much power for anyone. In the same interview, Lebowitz says she dislikes news. Any news. “That’s because there’s nothing really important there,” she said. “If something important happened, my mother would have called me.”

How can one discuss that?

It’s remarks like that that made her famous. With time, Lebowitz became a favorite conversationalist, monologuist and tongue-in-cheek critic-at-large. It is in this role that she is coming to Carmel next Wednesday, Jan. 19, to perform at the Sunset Center. If you feel a solid dose of bitter-sweet NYC humor is in order, you can come spend an evening with her. The show is still on, the organizers assure us, and Lebowitz is as charming as ever—stubbornly funny with her rejection of both old (sexism, homophobia) and new (cell phones, social media).

Part of Lebowitz’s shtick is insisting on being and staying herself in any era, forcing the world to accommodate her and to embrace her with all her imperfections. That’s all we wish for ourselves after all, and that’s why so many of us love to hear Lebowitz talking. Her social criticism, more than anything else, is a delight and intellectual provocation that nonetheless produces millions of intellectual wake up calls in our heads. It helps us question everything, as we always should.

That type of humor doesn’t work for everybody, but it works for a lot of us. If you’re still trying to decide if it’s for you, I’ll leave you with one more early Lebowitz quote, from her collection of essays Metropolitan Life: “All God's children are not beautiful. Most of God's children are, in fact, barely presentable.”

Read the full newsletter here.