There’s a saying: don't let facts get in the way of a good story. In the public square that is social media on the Monterey Peninsula—think Facebook and Nextdoor—there’s a story circulating that’s become fodder for the outrage d’jour. Yet for me, it's the facts that make for a better story.
Pam Marino here. One of the latest churns on the social media sites frequented by Monterey residents revolves around a post by someone who contended that the Monterey City Council had recently amended a code to prohibit ball playing on city streets.
Section 22-2 reads: “No person shall play ball, ball and catch, baseball or any other game where any ball or other object is thrown from, to, or at one or another players, or from one place to another, or to or against any object of point or place, upon any of the public streets of the City.”
It is true that the council recently made amendments to Chapter 22, which involves an array of miscellaneous offenses from consuming alcohol in public to leaf blowers, “obnoxious nude conduct,” loitering and others. It is not true that the council added in Section 22-2, but that fact was lost and thus began a cascade of angry posts about the city prohibiting ball playing.
City staff members were perplexed. Where did the section come from? It had been made law at some point in the city’s past, but when?
Enter City Clerk Clementine Bonner Klein who turned sleuth, digging into city records. “This is one of the more fun parts of my job,” she says. She did a full text search on digitized records but could find nothing back to the city’s 1925 charter that would give a clue as to where the ordinance originated. She then turned to a printed full version of the city’s code from 1966. Therein lay a real clue as to where the ordinance came from. The code book used the letters “bt,” instead of the usual “cs,” which stands for charter series. Bonner Klein had never seen “bt” before.
“‘I bet that stands for board of trustees,’” Bonner Klein remembers saying to herself. She was right. Before becoming a charter city and instituting a city council, Monterey was governed by a board of trustees.
Bonner Klein headed over to the city’s vault on Alvarado Street to follow the paper trail. “There it was, in beautiful cursive handwriting,” she says. The ordinance was adopted by the board on Jan. 5, 1892 by a vote of 4-0, with one trustee absent.
Why the trustees wanted to prohibit ball playing in the streets is not written into that particular record. My guess is it has to do with the presence of horses, similar to why there’s no Rose Parade in Pasadena on Sundays. Back in 1893 it was feared the parade would interfere with church services and scare horses of parishoners tied up along the street.
“It’s one of these funny historical ones,” Bonner Klein says, much like an ordinance in Carmel that bans the wearing of high heels on city sidewalks unless the wearer has a permit.
So far no word on whether the Monterey City Council will repeal the 1892 ordinance, but the Monterey Police Department certainly has more pressing offenses to be concerned with. Rest assured no one will be fined between $20-$150 (as per the ordinance), nor will they be taken in shackles to Old Monterey Jail behind Colton Hall. Up to 40 days? Or 90? It’s hard to make out the old-timey writing.
Those are the facts and, like I said, they make for a very good story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.