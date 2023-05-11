Pam Marino here, marveling at what a sense of purpose can do for people. In the case of residents and clients of Gateway Center in Pacific Grove—a nonprofit organization that cares for and educates adults with developmental disabilities—a sense of purpose is helping people live long and healthy lives, way beyond what was originally expected.
Gateway Center was founded 60 years ago by parents who wanted a place where their infants and young children with developmental disabilities could not just survive, but thrive. Back in the 1950s and 1960s, these parents were not given much hope for their children by doctors. Often they were told their children would live short, unproductive lives.
The center is proving those predictions wrong. Over the years, Gateway evolved as the original children who started in the program grew into adults. The center now only serves adults, and in the residential program at its headquarters in P.G., there are residents in their 60s who started with Gateway 40 or more years ago.
Executive Director Robert Freiri believes that, in addition to the medical care residents receive, the activities and interaction with peers and caregivers “really gives them a sense of purpose, belonging, self-esteem, confidence and love, really,” Freiri says. “We keep them going, we keep them happy, we keep them seeking the next adventure and that’s what makes Gateway unique.”
There are 34 residents living at the center in Pacific Grove with “an arm's-length” waiting list, Freiri says. But Gateway is more than a residential program, it also offers day programs and assistance to those adults who want to live independently, or are still living with family.
One of the newer programs Freiri is proud of is Without Walls, started five years ago in collaboration with the P.G. Adult School. It’s targeted at young adults who are aging out of the school system, but still want an environment where they can continue to learn and grow confident in community settings. It began with just three students and today has more than 20 on a waiting list. Gateway is looking to expand Without Walls to Salinas and possibly Monterey.
Tomorrow night, May 12, the Gateway Center community and friends will gather at the Portola Hotel for a gala dinner to celebrate their 60th anniversary. It’s already sold out. In addition to the celebration there is fundraising, with hopes of being able to one day serve even more families. “That is a challenge for the whole community, there aren’t many places like Gateway,” says Freiri.
Here’s to another 60 years of giving some very special members of our community a continued sense of purpose.
