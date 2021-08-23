Aga Popęda here, celebrating marine life on the Monterey Peninsula. Please forgive the ardor of a newcomer, but I still cannot believe how lucky I am to be so close to seals posing on Fisherman’s Wharf (see the ETC photo above), my favorite sea lions and majestic great white sharks.
This morning I got to learn a little bit more about great whites by reading part one of a shark novella, a product of the Hopkins Marine Station, the oldest marine laboratory on the West Coast. In it I met Hennessey, a white shark searching for the right place to have her pups. Accused of a shark attack, she's hunted along the Atlantic coast, but protected by a shark scientist who rallies a whole community behind her.
Hennessey: A Shark Novella was written by Anthony Palumbi and Stephen Palumbi. Stephen Palumbi is the director of the Hopkins Marine Station and the Harold A. Miller Professor of Marine Science at Stanford University. He is a leading marine scientist, and his previous work has appeared in publications from The New York Times to The Seattle Times, the Discovery Channel and National Geographic.
Anthony Palumbi is Stephen's son, a science and video game writer for several outlets. Father and son have collaborated before—in 2015 they released another book, The Extreme of the Sea. Stephen is also the co-author of the local classic The Death and Life of Monterey Bay: A Story of Revival.
The goal of the authors seems to be to show the drama and the poetry of marine life. The novella combines details that could be born only from true expertise in the subject, with literary empathy.
New chapters of Hennessey will be published each day this week. Follow the white shark on her big adventure. You can read “Part 1: Mother” and “Part 2: Senses” here. There are fifteen parts total and they will be released daily until Aug. 29.
